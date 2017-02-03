Delaware State Police Continue Death Investigation at Smyrna Pri - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Delaware State Police Continue Death Investigation at Smyrna Prison

SMYRNA, Del.- Delaware State Police say Building C of the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna is still being treated as a crime scene as they continue to investigate Thursday's death of a Department of Correction officer held hostage during an inmate takeover

DSP homicide unit detectives, with the assistance of the Delaware Department of Correction, are handling the investigation into the death of Correctional Officer Sgt. Steven R. Floyd, which occurred at the state's largest prison.

Police said because of the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident, this investigation is expected to be lengthy and arduous. Detectives will be conducting hundreds of interviews and must collect and examine countless pieces of physical and video evidence, according to police.

So as not to jeopardize this on-going and active investigation, DSP and the DOC will not be releasing specific details at this time, police said. However, they said updates will be provided if and when circumstances warrant.

Floyd was found dead early Thursday after authorities used a backhoe to smash through a barricade of footlockers and end a nearly 20-hour hostage standoff at the prison. A second hostage, a female counselor, was safely rescued minutes after tactical teams forced their way into a building at the all-male, 2,500-prisoner JTVCC. 

Authorities did not immediately explain how Floyd died. They have said the inmates used "sharp instruments" to seize Building C and hold the 47-year-old hostage along with two other prison guards and a counselor.

