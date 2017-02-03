Police Increasing Their Presence in Downtown Salisbury - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Police Increasing Their Presence in Downtown Salisbury

Posted: Updated:
Downtown Salisbury is shown Friday, Feb. 3, 2017. (Photo: WBOC) Downtown Salisbury is shown Friday, Feb. 3, 2017. (Photo: WBOC)

SALISBURY, Md.- The Salisbury Police Department will be increasing the number of officers on patrol in downtown Salisbury after a fight broke out last weekend. 

Police said they would increase their downtown patrols starting this weekend and monitor additional DUI checkpoints, after a large fight broke out early Saturday morning that resulted in multiple stabbings. The fight occurred in a parking lot across the street from the popular restaurant Roadie Joe's.

Roadie Joe's owner Jeremy Norton reached out to local officials and the Salisbury Police Department to make sure events like this don't happen again. He also said the public can expect to see some new rules being enforced at the restaurant. 

"We're gonna go back to a very very strict dress code, were gonna curtail some of the types of music that we play and potentially even close a little bit earlier," Norton said. 

Norton doesn't want the downtown area to be viewed as unsafe and he hopes this doesn't hurt business.

"We want people to feel comfortable coming downtown," Norton said. "We're going to do everything we can on our part working with the city, working with the police to ensure that."

"We're going to continue our patrols in support of the additional patrol that's going to be out there this weekend," said Capt. Rich Kaiser of the Salisbury Police Department.  

According to police, suspects involved in the case are still unknown at this time.

"We ask the public to contact the police department if they have any information on this investigation or whose involved in it," Kaiser said. The Salisbury Police Department can be reached at 410-749-3165.  

Norton said he will continue to work with local officials to make the community safer.
 


 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Teen Charged with Infant Death in Salisbury

    Teen Charged with Infant Death in Salisbury

    08/08/2017 21:53:00 -04:002017-08-09 01:53:00 GMT
    Tuesday, August 8 2017 10:48 PM EDT2017-08-09 02:48:24 GMT
    A teenager has been charged with the death of her four month old child in Salisbury, according to police.More
    A teenager has been charged with the death of her four month old child in Salisbury, according to police.More

  • Updated: EF1 Tornado Confirmed in Salisbury

    Possible Tornado Causes Damage in South Salisbury

    08/07/2017 16:13:00 -04:002017-08-07 20:13:00 GMT
    Tuesday, August 8 2017 2:07 PM EDT2017-08-08 18:07:56 GMT
    A possible tornado left vehicles overturned in parts of south Salisbury on Monday afternoon, including this one in a parking lot off of South Salisbury Boulevard. (Photo credit: Erin Shea Lynch)A possible tornado left vehicles overturned in parts of south Salisbury on Monday afternoon, including this one in a parking lot off of South Salisbury Boulevard. (Photo credit: Erin Shea Lynch)
    The National Weather Service has confirmed an EF1 tornado caused extensive damage in the south Salisbury area on Monday afternoon.More
    The National Weather Service has confirmed an EF1 tornado caused extensive damage when it briefly touched down in the south Salisbury area Monday afternoon.More

  • Probation Check Leads to Drug and Gun Charges in Dover

    Probation Check Leads to Drug and Gun Charges in Dover

    08/08/2017 18:54:00 -04:002017-08-08 22:54:00 GMT
    Tuesday, August 8 2017 6:54 PM EDT2017-08-08 22:54:24 GMT
    Four people were arrested at the Capital Inn in Dover Thursday night, police said.More
    Four people were arrested at the Capital Inn in Dover Thursday night, police said.More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Possible Tornado in Salisbury, Part 3

    Possible Tornado in Salisbury, Part 3

    The National Weather Service is investigating the possibility that a small tornado touched down in south Salisbury early Monday afternoon. (Excerpt from WBOC News at 7)

    More

    The National Weather Service is investigating the possibility that a small tornado touched down in south Salisbury early Monday afternoon. (Excerpt from WBOC News at 7)

    More

  • Roger Street Recovering After Tornado

    Roger Street Recovering After Tornado

    Rogers Street and its surrounding neighborhood were some of the most affected areas following Monday afternoon's unexpected tornado

    This specific street saw plenty of damage and a fellow resident, Don Barthelemer says he's lucky to be alive.

    More

    Rogers Street and its surrounding neighborhood were some of the most affected areas following Monday afternoon's unexpected tornado

    This specific street saw plenty of damage and a fellow resident, Don Barthelemer says he's lucky to be alive.

    More

  • Possible Tornado in Salisbury, Part 4

    Possible Tornado in Salisbury, Part 4

    The National Weather Service is investigating the possibility that a small tornado touched down in south Salisbury early Monday afternoon. (Excerpt from WBOC News at 7). Kylie Winkler reports.

    More

    The National Weather Service is investigating the possibility that a small tornado touched down in south Salisbury early Monday afternoon. (Excerpt from WBOC News at 7). Kylie Winkler reports.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices