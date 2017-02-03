Police Increasing Their Presence in Downtown Salisbury

SALISBURY, Md.- The Salisbury Police Department will be increasing the number of officers on patrol in downtown Salisbury after a fight broke out last weekend.

Police said they would increase their downtown patrols starting this weekend and monitor additional DUI checkpoints, after a large fight broke out early Saturday morning that resulted in multiple stabbings. The fight occurred in a parking lot across the street from the popular restaurant Roadie Joe's.

Roadie Joe's owner Jeremy Norton reached out to local officials and the Salisbury Police Department to make sure events like this don't happen again. He also said the public can expect to see some new rules being enforced at the restaurant.

"We're gonna go back to a very very strict dress code, were gonna curtail some of the types of music that we play and potentially even close a little bit earlier," Norton said.

Norton doesn't want the downtown area to be viewed as unsafe and he hopes this doesn't hurt business.

"We want people to feel comfortable coming downtown," Norton said. "We're going to do everything we can on our part working with the city, working with the police to ensure that."

"We're going to continue our patrols in support of the additional patrol that's going to be out there this weekend," said Capt. Rich Kaiser of the Salisbury Police Department.

According to police, suspects involved in the case are still unknown at this time.

"We ask the public to contact the police department if they have any information on this investigation or whose involved in it," Kaiser said. The Salisbury Police Department can be reached at 410-749-3165.

Norton said he will continue to work with local officials to make the community safer.





