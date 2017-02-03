Judge: Virginia Can Join Challenge to Trump's Travel Ban - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Judge: Virginia Can Join Challenge to Trump's Travel Ban

Posted: Updated:

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP)- A judge is allowing Virginia to join a lawsuit challenging President Donald Trump's travel ban.
    
The ruling by U.S. District Judge Leonie Brinkema on Friday greatly expands the scope of the lawsuit, which was initially focused only on legal permanent residents, commonly called green-card holders.
    
A government lawyer told the judge that more than 100,000 people have had visas revoked since the ban went into effect. After the hearing, the State Department said the figure is less than 60,000, and that the 100,000 figure includes diplomatic visas exempted from the travel ban, and expired visas.
    
Brinkema says she had never seen the public outpouring that she has seen in this case. She says: "This order touched something in the United States that I've never seen before. People are quite upset."

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Teen Charged with Infant Death in Salisbury

    Teen Charged with Infant Death in Salisbury

    08/08/2017 21:53:00 -04:002017-08-09 01:53:00 GMT
    Tuesday, August 8 2017 10:48 PM EDT2017-08-09 02:48:24 GMT
    A teenager has been charged with the death of her four month old child in Salisbury, according to police.More
    A teenager has been charged with the death of her four month old child in Salisbury, according to police.More

  • Updated: EF1 Tornado Confirmed in Salisbury

    Possible Tornado Causes Damage in South Salisbury

    08/07/2017 16:13:00 -04:002017-08-07 20:13:00 GMT
    Tuesday, August 8 2017 2:07 PM EDT2017-08-08 18:07:56 GMT
    A possible tornado left vehicles overturned in parts of south Salisbury on Monday afternoon, including this one in a parking lot off of South Salisbury Boulevard. (Photo credit: Erin Shea Lynch)A possible tornado left vehicles overturned in parts of south Salisbury on Monday afternoon, including this one in a parking lot off of South Salisbury Boulevard. (Photo credit: Erin Shea Lynch)
    The National Weather Service has confirmed an EF1 tornado caused extensive damage in the south Salisbury area on Monday afternoon.More
    The National Weather Service has confirmed an EF1 tornado caused extensive damage when it briefly touched down in the south Salisbury area Monday afternoon.More

  • Probation Check Leads to Drug and Gun Charges in Dover

    Probation Check Leads to Drug and Gun Charges in Dover

    08/08/2017 18:54:00 -04:002017-08-08 22:54:00 GMT
    Tuesday, August 8 2017 6:54 PM EDT2017-08-08 22:54:24 GMT
    Four people were arrested at the Capital Inn in Dover Thursday night, police said.More
    Four people were arrested at the Capital Inn in Dover Thursday night, police said.More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Possible Tornado in Salisbury, Part 3

    Possible Tornado in Salisbury, Part 3

    The National Weather Service is investigating the possibility that a small tornado touched down in south Salisbury early Monday afternoon. (Excerpt from WBOC News at 7)

    More

    The National Weather Service is investigating the possibility that a small tornado touched down in south Salisbury early Monday afternoon. (Excerpt from WBOC News at 7)

    More

  • Roger Street Recovering After Tornado

    Roger Street Recovering After Tornado

    Rogers Street and its surrounding neighborhood were some of the most affected areas following Monday afternoon's unexpected tornado

    This specific street saw plenty of damage and a fellow resident, Don Barthelemer says he's lucky to be alive.

    More

    Rogers Street and its surrounding neighborhood were some of the most affected areas following Monday afternoon's unexpected tornado

    This specific street saw plenty of damage and a fellow resident, Don Barthelemer says he's lucky to be alive.

    More

  • Possible Tornado in Salisbury, Part 4

    Possible Tornado in Salisbury, Part 4

    The National Weather Service is investigating the possibility that a small tornado touched down in south Salisbury early Monday afternoon. (Excerpt from WBOC News at 7). Kylie Winkler reports.

    More

    The National Weather Service is investigating the possibility that a small tornado touched down in south Salisbury early Monday afternoon. (Excerpt from WBOC News at 7). Kylie Winkler reports.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices