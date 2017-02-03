Two Arrested in Easton for Stabbing with Ice Pick

EASTON, Md-- On January 26, 2017 at approximately 12:28 a.m., officers with the Easton Police Department were dispatched to Parkway Apartments in Easton, in regards to a reported stabbing.

Upon arrival, officers found the victim, provided immediate aid and had her transported to the Easton Memorial Hospital. At the hospital, officers learned that earlier, the victim was involved in an altercation with twenty-year-old Jazmine L. Jones of Grasonville, Maryland, as well as twenty-five-year old India A. Gordon of Easton, Maryland.

Before the altercation, Jones and Gordon were at the victim's home but left for roughly thirty minutes, before returning to the victim’s home, initiating a second altercation. During the second altercation, Jones stabbed the victim with an ice pick below her right eye and then stabbed the victim in the back of her head, lodging in the ice pick. At that point the police were called. The victim was treated for her injuries and later released.

On January 29, 2017, the Easton Police Department arrested Jazmine L. Jones of Grasonville and charged her with attempted first and second-degree murder, first and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and conspiracy. Jones was taken before a Talbot County District Court Commissioner where she was held on no bond.

That same day, the Easton Police Department arrested India A. Gordon. She was charged with conspiracy to commit first and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment and accessory after the fact. Gordon was taken before a Talbot County District Court Commissioner where she was held on temporary committal.