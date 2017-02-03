Two Arrested in Easton for Stabbing with Ice Pick - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Two Arrested in Easton for Stabbing with Ice Pick

Posted: Updated:

EASTON, Md-- On January 26, 2017 at approximately 12:28 a.m., officers with the Easton Police Department were dispatched to Parkway Apartments in Easton, in regards to a reported stabbing.

Upon arrival, officers found the victim, provided immediate aid and had her transported to the Easton Memorial Hospital. At the hospital, officers learned that earlier, the victim was involved in an altercation with twenty-year-old Jazmine L. Jones of Grasonville, Maryland, as well as twenty-five-year old India A. Gordon of Easton, Maryland.

Before the altercation, Jones and Gordon were at the victim's home but left for roughly thirty minutes, before returning to the victim’s home, initiating a second altercation. During the second altercation, Jones stabbed the victim with an ice pick below her right eye and then stabbed the victim in the back of her head, lodging in the ice pick. At that point the police were called. The victim was treated for her injuries and later released.

On January 29, 2017, the Easton Police Department arrested Jazmine L. Jones of Grasonville and charged her with attempted first and second-degree murder, first and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and conspiracy. Jones was taken before a Talbot County District Court Commissioner where she was held on no bond.

That same day, the Easton Police Department arrested India A. Gordon. She was charged with conspiracy to commit first and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment and accessory after the fact. Gordon was taken before a Talbot County District Court Commissioner where she was held on temporary committal.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Teen Charged with Infant Death in Salisbury

    Teen Charged with Infant Death in Salisbury

    08/08/2017 21:53:00 -04:002017-08-09 01:53:00 GMT
    Tuesday, August 8 2017 10:48 PM EDT2017-08-09 02:48:24 GMT
    A teenager has been charged with the death of her four month old child in Salisbury, according to police.More
    A teenager has been charged with the death of her four month old child in Salisbury, according to police.More

  • Updated: EF1 Tornado Confirmed in Salisbury

    Possible Tornado Causes Damage in South Salisbury

    08/07/2017 16:13:00 -04:002017-08-07 20:13:00 GMT
    Tuesday, August 8 2017 2:07 PM EDT2017-08-08 18:07:56 GMT
    A possible tornado left vehicles overturned in parts of south Salisbury on Monday afternoon, including this one in a parking lot off of South Salisbury Boulevard. (Photo credit: Erin Shea Lynch)A possible tornado left vehicles overturned in parts of south Salisbury on Monday afternoon, including this one in a parking lot off of South Salisbury Boulevard. (Photo credit: Erin Shea Lynch)
    The National Weather Service has confirmed an EF1 tornado caused extensive damage in the south Salisbury area on Monday afternoon.More
    The National Weather Service has confirmed an EF1 tornado caused extensive damage when it briefly touched down in the south Salisbury area Monday afternoon.More

  • Probation Check Leads to Drug and Gun Charges in Dover

    Probation Check Leads to Drug and Gun Charges in Dover

    08/08/2017 18:54:00 -04:002017-08-08 22:54:00 GMT
    Tuesday, August 8 2017 6:54 PM EDT2017-08-08 22:54:24 GMT
    Four people were arrested at the Capital Inn in Dover Thursday night, police said.More
    Four people were arrested at the Capital Inn in Dover Thursday night, police said.More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Roger Street Recovering After Tornado

    Roger Street Recovering After Tornado

    Rogers Street and its surrounding neighborhood were some of the most affected areas following Monday afternoon's unexpected tornado

    This specific street saw plenty of damage and a fellow resident, Don Barthelemer says he's lucky to be alive.

    More

    Rogers Street and its surrounding neighborhood were some of the most affected areas following Monday afternoon's unexpected tornado

    This specific street saw plenty of damage and a fellow resident, Don Barthelemer says he's lucky to be alive.

    More

  • Possible Tornado in Salisbury, Part 4

    Possible Tornado in Salisbury, Part 4

    The National Weather Service is investigating the possibility that a small tornado touched down in south Salisbury early Monday afternoon. (Excerpt from WBOC News at 7). Kylie Winkler reports.

    More

    The National Weather Service is investigating the possibility that a small tornado touched down in south Salisbury early Monday afternoon. (Excerpt from WBOC News at 7). Kylie Winkler reports.

    More

  • Aftermath of Salisbury Tornado

    Aftermath of Salisbury Tornado

    Steve Hammond, Chief Meteorologist Dan Satterfield and reporters Kylie Winkler, Chris Weimer and Nicole Lauren wrap-up the aftermath of Salisbury's tornado on August 7. (Excerpt from WBOC News at 6)

    More

    Steve Hammond, Chief Meteorologist Dan Satterfield and reporters Kylie Winkler, Chris Weimer and Nicole Lauren wrap-up the aftermath of Salisbury's tornado on August 7. (Excerpt from WBOC News at 6)

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices