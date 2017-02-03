Rt. 50 Lane Closures in Talbot County

TRAPPE, Md.- Traffic will be cut down to one lane in each direction on a stretch of Route 50 in Talbot County.

The Maryland State Highway Administration will closes lanes on Rt. 50 between east of Backtown Road and Timberwind Lane in the town of Trappe for emergency pipe replacement.

Preliminary work begins next week. Weather permitting, SHA hopes to have Rt. 50 back into its normal configuration by late March.

Crews will install a 42-inch 160-feet long concrete pipe, in place of the existing 36 x 60 inch corrugated metal structure. They will also construct new end walls.

Before the actual pipe work, SHA crews will reconfigure Rt. 50, paving the median crossovers and setting a concrete barrier. Crews will then close one lane in each direction and shift traffic across the Rt. 50 median to run in both directions on one side of the road.

When the first half is done, the contractor will shift all traffic to the other side of Rt. 50 and complete the remaining pipe work. The pipe replacement will take up to four weeks.

“Motorists are urged to alternate merging to the single lane, reduce speeds well in advance of the median crossover and be alert for stopped traffic,” said SHA District 2 Engineer Greg Holsey. “The work area speed limit is 35 mph. Local access will be maintained throughout construction; drivers are asked to remain alert for school students, work crews and buses.”