Steven Floyd Honored at Vigil and With Medal of Valor

SMYRNA, Del. -- Delaware Correctional Officer Steven Floyd was honored and remembered during a vigil and event on Friday as a hero, loving father, and mentor to his colleagues.

Hundreds gathered at the Smyrna Municipal Park at the candlelight vigil where family, friends, and fellow correctional officers paid tribute to Floyd, who became the first correctional officer in the state's history to die in the line of duty.

"He was a leader. Anything you needed he would try to work with you to try and get it to you. If you had a question about something he would try to answer it," said Adam Butner, a correctional officer who knew Floyd and attended Friday's vigil.

Delaware Correctional Lt. Billy Edwards, who did not known Floyd personally, said it was good to see so many people gathered at the park in support of Floyd. He said his heart went to the family for the devastating loss of someone who had been characterized as a caring father and grandfather.

"We all support them and they have our love. May God bless them," he said.

Earlier in the day, Floyd was honored during a graduation ceremony for incoming correctional officers held at the Delaware Department of Correction administrative building in Dover. He was awarded the department's Medal of Valor, the agency's highest honor and posthumously promoted from sergeant to lieutenant.

"It was his heroic actions on February 1st, 2017, which prevented additional hostages from being taken at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center," said Commissioner Perry Phelps, reading from a proclamation for the award.

Geoff Klopp, head of the Correctional Officers Association of Delaware, said it was a fitting honor for a great officer who saved lives.

"Steve was being selfless in the face of danger and ultimately death," he said. "Just shows the true characteristics and just the type of person that he was."