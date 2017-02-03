Sgt. Steven Floyd Death Ruled Homicide By Trauma - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Sgt. Steven Floyd Death Ruled Homicide By Trauma

Posted: Updated:
Sgt. Steven Floyd Sgt. Steven Floyd

SMYRNA, Del. – Delaware State Police ruled the death of Correctional Officer Sgt. Steven Floyd a homicide by trauma Friday night.

Floyd was found dead early Thursday after authorities used a backhoe to smash through a barricade of footlockers and end a nearly 20-hour hostage standoff at the prison. A second hostage, a female counselor, was safely rescued minutes after tactical teams forced their way into a building at the all-male, 2,500-prisoner JTVCC. 

Authorities would not go into detail regarding the exact cause of Floyd’s death; only to say the autopsy result reveals homicide by trauma.

Also Friday night, at approximately 10 p.m., Delaware State Police cleared the crime scene and turned Building "C" back over to the Delaware Department of Correction.

DSP homicide unit detectives, with the assistance of the Delaware Department of Correction, are handling the investigation into the death of Correctional Floyd, which occurred at the state's largest prison.

Because of the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident, this investigation is expected to be lengthy and arduous. Detectives are continuing to conduct interviews as well as collect and examine countless pieces of physical and video evidence.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Subdivision Road Maintenance Funding Debated in Delaware

    Subdivision Road Maintenance Funding Debated in Delaware

    Wednesday, August 9 2017 8:02 AM EDT2017-08-09 12:02:23 GMT
    Wednesday, August 9 2017 8:02 AM EDT2017-08-09 12:02:23 GMT
    DOVER, Del. -- A program intended to allow lawmakers to use money on road projects in their districts has received criticism from at least one lawmaker in northern Delaware, though the current policy is being defended by others who believe it servesMore
    DOVER, Del. -- A program intended to allow lawmakers to use money on road projects in their districts has received criticism from at least one lawmaker in northern Delaware, though the current policy is being defended by others who believe it servesMore

  • Judge: Delaware Board Erred in Punishing Doctor for Retrieving Pills

    Judge: Delaware Board Erred in Punishing Doctor for Retrieving Pills

    Wednesday, August 9 2017 7:58 AM EDT2017-08-09 11:58:19 GMT
    Wednesday, August 9 2017 7:58 AM EDT2017-08-09 11:58:19 GMT
    (Photo: CBS)(Photo: CBS)
    A judge has overturned a decision by Delaware's medical licensing board involving alleged misconduct by a doctor who formerly worked for the Department of Correction's medical contractor.More
    A judge has overturned a decision by Delaware's medical licensing board involving alleged misconduct by a doctor who formerly worked for the Department of Correction's medical contractor.More

  • Flags Lowered in Honor of Maryland Soldier Who Died in Japan

    Flags Lowered in Honor of Maryland Soldier Who Died in Japan

    Wednesday, August 9 2017 7:54 AM EDT2017-08-09 11:54:09 GMT
    Wednesday, August 9 2017 7:54 AM EDT2017-08-09 11:54:09 GMT
    This undated photo released by the U.S. Navy on June 19, 2017, shows Personnel Specialist 1st Class Xavier Alec Martin, 24, from Halethorpe, Md. (Photo: AP)This undated photo released by the U.S. Navy on June 19, 2017, shows Personnel Specialist 1st Class Xavier Alec Martin, 24, from Halethorpe, Md. (Photo: AP)
    Flags in Maryland are flying at half-staff for a sailor who died in June when the U.S. Navy destroyer he was on collided with a container ship off the coast of Japan.More
    Flags in Maryland are flying at half-staff for a sailor who died in June when the U.S. Navy destroyer he was on collided with a container ship off the coast of Japan.More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Roger Street Recovering After Tornado

    Roger Street Recovering After Tornado

    Rogers Street and its surrounding neighborhood were some of the most affected areas following Monday afternoon's unexpected tornado

    This specific street saw plenty of damage and a fellow resident, Don Barthelemer says he's lucky to be alive.

    More

    Rogers Street and its surrounding neighborhood were some of the most affected areas following Monday afternoon's unexpected tornado

    This specific street saw plenty of damage and a fellow resident, Don Barthelemer says he's lucky to be alive.

    More

  • Aftermath of Salisbury Tornado

    Aftermath of Salisbury Tornado

    Steve Hammond, Chief Meteorologist Dan Satterfield and reporters Kylie Winkler, Chris Weimer and Nicole Lauren wrap-up the aftermath of Salisbury's tornado on August 7. (Excerpt from WBOC News at 6)

    More

    Steve Hammond, Chief Meteorologist Dan Satterfield and reporters Kylie Winkler, Chris Weimer and Nicole Lauren wrap-up the aftermath of Salisbury's tornado on August 7. (Excerpt from WBOC News at 6)

    More

  • Possible Tornado in Salisbury, Part 4

    Possible Tornado in Salisbury, Part 4

    The National Weather Service is investigating the possibility that a small tornado touched down in south Salisbury early Monday afternoon. (Excerpt from WBOC News at 7). Kylie Winkler reports.

    More

    The National Weather Service is investigating the possibility that a small tornado touched down in south Salisbury early Monday afternoon. (Excerpt from WBOC News at 7). Kylie Winkler reports.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices