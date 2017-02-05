Stolen Weapon Found During Crash Investigation - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Stolen Weapon Found During Crash Investigation

Robert T. Reed. (Photo: DSP) Robert T. Reed. (Photo: DSP)
Guns recovered from Robert Reed's car. (Photo: DSP) Guns recovered from Robert Reed's car. (Photo: DSP)

GREENWOOD, De. - Delaware State Police have arrested a Greenwood made after he crashed his car and a stolen gun was found inside.

The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. on Friday.  Police say 48-year-old Robert T. Reed of Greenwood was driving northbound on Deep Grass Lane, south of Hunting Quarter Road just north of Greenwood.  Investigators say Reed lost control of his car when going around a slight curve and hit a telephone pole.  Reed's car then overturned before coming to a stop.

When police searched the car, a .22 caliber rifle that was report stolen in July of 2015 was recovered.  Police also found a 9mm assault rifle and a CO2 powered handgun in the car.

Police say Reed was wearing a seat belt and was treated for minor injuries.

Reed was charged with three counts of Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited, Receiving a Stolen Firearm, Driving While Suspended or Revoked, Unsafe Speed, Careless Driving, and other traffic related offenses.  He was arraigned at and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $8,500.00 cash bond.

