Protesters Urge Gov. Hogan to Speak Out Against Trump

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - Hundreds of protesters have gathered outside Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan's residence, urging the Republican to speak out against President Donald Trump's policies and cabinet nominees.



Local media report the crowds gathered Saturday in Annapolis. Some held signs that said, "Your silence is deafening."



Hogan did not support Trump's candidacy and didn't vote for him, but he's stayed largely quiet on the Trump administration's new policies.



Rally participant Kyle Lierman told WBAL-TV he thinks residents want Hogan "to stand up" to Trump over his travel ban on certain Muslim-majority countries.



A spokeswoman has said the Hogan administration supports strengthened vetting that also upholds American values.



The crowd also rallied against Betsy DeVos, Trump's nominee for education secretary and urged Hogan to support the Affordable Care Act, which Trump promises to repeal.

