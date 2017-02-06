Georgetown Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Arrest

GEORGETOWN, Del.- Authorities say a weekend traffic stop in Georgetown led to the seizure of a approximately 11 pounds of marijuana and the arrest of a Virginia man on multiple drug and traffic charges.

Georgetown police said that on Saturday afternoon officers were patrolling DuPont Boulevard when they spotted a Chevy Cruz traveling southbound on DuPont Boulevard and making several traffic violations. Police said contacting the driver, an odor of marijuana could be detected coming from the vehicle. A Delaware State Police narcotics K9 was requested by Georgetown Police to conduct an exterior scan of the vehicle and positively alerted to the presence of narcotics, investigators said. Based on the positive alert, Georgetown police searched the Chevy Cruz where they said they located approximately 11 pounds of marijuana in the trunk.

The driver of the Chevy Cruz, 40-year-old Elton McCormick of Virginia Beach, Va., was arrested for possession of marijuana at a Tier 5 quantity, possession with the intent to deliver marijuana, Tier 4 quantity, and several traffic violations. McCormick was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution in lieu of $4,200 secured bond.?