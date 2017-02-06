Delaware Implements Federal Snow Goose Conservation Order

DOVER, Del. (AP/WBOC)- Delaware wildlife officials will again allow hunters to pursue snow geese due to the high population.



DNREC's Division of Fish & Wildlife is implementing a federal Snow Goose Conservation Order, beginning Monday. People will be able to hunt snow geese every day except Sunday, with no daily bag or possession limits.



It will remain in effect through Friday and then reopen Feb. 13 and run through April 7. The conservation order applies only to snow geese and goes into effect after Delaware's regular waterfowl hunting seasons close.



The order was first issued in 2009. It is continuing to help reduce and stabilize the snow geese population, which officials say is causing extensive damage to wetlands and agricultural areas in Delmarva.

To participate, hunters must obtain a free Snow Goose Conservation Order permit number by registering at the Delaware Hunter and Trapper Registration website at www.dnrec.delaware.gov/delhunt, and must keep the permit number in their possession while hunting.

Participants must also have a valid Delaware hunting license or a license exempt number, or a Maryland resident hunting license. Also required are a 2016/17 Delaware waterfowl stamp and a federal Delaware Harvest Information Program number, with the LEN and HIP available at the website above. A federal waterfowl stamp is not required during the conservation order.