Boy, 13, Beaten and Robbed in Dover Parking Lot

DOVER, Del.- Dover police are looking for two suspects wanted for beating and robbing a 13-year-old boy in the parking lot of the Dollar Tree store at 261 N. DuPont Highway.

Police said that shortly before 8 p.m. Saturday, the teen was walking in the parking lot when he was assaulted by two male suspects, striking him in the head and torso, knocking him to the ground. The suspects then stole an undisclosed amount of cash from the victim and ran away. The victim (with his parents' decision) did not seek medical treatment.

Both suspects were described as black with one wearing light color jeans, black jacket, white T-shirt, and black shoes. The second suspect was wearing black jeans and a white hooded sweatshirt.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Dover Police Department at 302-736-7130. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips can also be submitted to law enforcement through tip lines maintained by Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or online at http://www.tipsubmit.com or through the Dover Police Department MyPD Mobile App.