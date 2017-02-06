Farmers Bank of Willards Robbed in West Ocean City

WEST OCEAN CITY, Md.- Authorities are looking for a woman wanted for robbing the Farmers Bank of Willards in West Ocean City on Monday morning.

Maryland State Police said that shortly after 9 a.m. troopers at the Berlin Barrack received a 911 call from employees of Farmers Bank of Willards, located in the White Marlin Mall shopping center, stating that the bank had just been robbed.

Troopers, along with Worcester County sheriff's deputies, responded to the scene. The victim stated that a white female suspect entered the bank and demanded money. An undisclosed amount of cash was given to the suspect, who left the scene on foot.

The suspect was further described as white, 5-foot-5, 200 pounds, and dressed in all black with a black beanie cap covering her hair. No weapon was displayed.

Anyone with information about this incident or can identify the suspect is asked to call the Maryland State Police Berlin Barrack at 410-641-3101 or Crime Solvers at 410-548-1776.