South Bethany Police Want to Expand, Cite Safety

By Madeleine Overturf
SOUTH BETHANY, Del. - The South Bethany Police Department is asking to expand their current police station by 936 square feet in the name of safety and efficiency. 

The proposed expansion would cost $244,450-- $100,000 of which would be covered by police grants, according to Mayor Pat Voveris. The rest, she says, is already in the city's budget. South Bethany Patrolman Megan LouLou says the renovations are badly needed.

"Our building isn't getting bigger but our equipment is expanding," she tells WBOC. "It's a big safety concern as well as liability for the way the department is set up and the way every room is utilized." 

Many of the rooms are currently doing double duty-- for example, suspects are currently processed in the evidence room, one room currently serves as the kitchen/locker room/armory, and the holding bench is just steps from the officers' desks. LouLou says that's already caused a problem, as last year one detainee kicked and spit at a nearby officer so much so that they had to put a face mask on him. The proposed expansion would create brand new rooms so each room would have its own purpose and keep prisoners separate from officers and each other.

"One bench is not going to suffice," she says. "They can reach out and touch each other. "

Mayor Voveris tells WBOC the council unanimously agreed to pay nearly $30,000 for drawings of the proposed expansion, which is the first step forward. LouLou hopes that progress continues in time for construction to be completed next year.

"The sooner the better," she says. 

For more on the expansion, visit the town of South Bethany's website.

