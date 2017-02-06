Kimberly Wiggins - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Kimberly Wiggins

Kimberly Holmes Wiggins is proud to call Delmarva home for a second time! Her first on-air job was working out of WBOC's Southern Delaware bureau.

She has a wealth of journalistic experience. From reporting and anchoring to shooting, editing and producing, she’s done it all, and sometimes, all in the same day!

During her last position at WOFL-TV in Orlando, she was responsible for covering health and education stories for the special projects department, as well as general assignment reporting duties. She also helped manage the special projects department. Lastly, she often filled-in on the anchor desk for every newscast--- usually at a moment's notice. Her heartfelt coverage of an officer’s funeral earned her an award from the Associated Press.

Before landing in Central Florida, she was the weekend anchor & special projects reporter at WXIX-TV in Cincinnati. And years before that, she launched her on-air career right here at WBOC, working out of the station's Sussex County bureau as a reporter and weekend anchor. She also helped launch the series "Heart & Soul." Her coverage on the "Power of Prayer" earned her an award from the Religion Newswriters Association.

Her journalism career began behind the scenes. She worked as an associate producer in Miami and as a field producer at Bloomberg TV in Washington, D.C. 

Kimberly graduated from Duke University and Columbia University's Graduate School of Journalism. She is a proud member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. and the National Association of Black Journalists.

In 2016, she experienced a devastating loss. Her amazing husband, Rasheed Wiggins, was killed in a hit-and-run incident in Florida. She now advocates for widow rights and stronger penalties and awareness systems surrounding hit-and-runs.

To keep up with Kimberly on and off air, check out her social media pages:

Facebook: Kimberly Holmes Wiggins

Twitter: @KimHWiggins

Instagram: @KimHWiggins

