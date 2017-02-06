Ventilation Malfunction Ruled Possible Cause of Chestertown Hous - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Ventilation Malfunction Ruled Possible Cause of Chestertown House Fire

Posted: Updated:
This was the scene at 120 Fey Road when Chestertown Engine 6 arrived. (Photo courtesy: Facebook/Chestertown Volunteer Fire Company) This was the scene at 120 Fey Road when Chestertown Engine 6 arrived. (Photo courtesy: Facebook/Chestertown Volunteer Fire Company)

CHESTERTOWN, Md. - Fire officials have determined the preliminary cause of a Queen Anne's County house fire than left hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage Sunday.

According to the Office of the State Fire Marshal, the fire at 120 Fey Road in Chestertown may have started due to a possible ventilation malfunction in the basement of the home.

Fire officials said the fire started just before 1 p.m. The homeowners discovered the fire and smoke alarms were activated.

Forty-one firefighters had the fire under control within an hour and 20 minutes, according to state fire marshals. By that time, they said it had caused about $280,000 in damage. Fortunately there were no reported injuries. The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • R. Kelly Concert at Wicomico Civic Center Canceled

    R. Kelly Concert at Wicomico Civic Center Canceled

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 3:36 PM EDT2017-05-09 19:36:32 GMT
    Tuesday, May 9 2017 11:20 PM EDT2017-05-10 03:20:34 GMT

    If you were planning to attend R. Kelly's After Party Tour at the Wicomico Youth & Civic Center in Salisbury on May 14, there's been a change of plans. The R & B singer's concert has been canceled due to "unexpected circumstances," civic center officials announced Tuesday afternoon.  

    More

    If you were planning to attend R. Kelly's After Party Tour at the Wicomico Youth & Civic Center in Salisbury on May 14, there's been a change of plans. The R & B singer's concert has been canceled due to "unexpected circumstances," civic center officials announced Tuesday afternoon.  

    More

  • 'Perfect Storm' Ship About to Become Part of Artificial Reef

    'Perfect Storm' Ship About to Become Part of Artificial Reef

    Wednesday, May 10 2017 7:21 AM EDT2017-05-10 11:21:17 GMT
    Wednesday, May 10 2017 7:32 AM EDT2017-05-10 11:32:44 GMT

    The ship made famous in the book and subsequent film "The Perfect Storm" is about to be intentionally sunk off the New Jersey and Delaware coasts so it can become part of an artificial reef. 

    More

    The ship made famous in the book and subsequent film "The Perfect Storm" is about to be intentionally sunk off the New Jersey and Delaware coasts so it can become part of an artificial reef. 

    More

  • Millsboro Man Turns $50 Lottery Winnings into $10,000

    Millsboro Man Turns $50 Lottery Winnings into $10,000

    Wednesday, May 10 2017 12:12 PM EDT2017-05-10 16:12:31 GMT
    Wednesday, May 10 2017 3:53 PM EDT2017-05-10 19:53:37 GMT

    A man born and raised in Millsboro has won the lottery after reinvesting his winnings from one instant game into the purchase of another ticket.

    More

    A man born and raised in Millsboro, Del. has won the lottery after reinvesting his winnings from one instant game into the purchase of another ticket.

    More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Tim Tebow Comes to Town!

    Tim Tebow Comes to Town!

    Fans at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium have seen plenty of big names play on Delmarva in the past, from Zach Britton to Jjayson Werth to Manny Machado. And Wednesday night, fans will be able to add another name to that list. And while he might be on the other team, he will certainly draw quite the crowd. Former NFL quarterback, turned baseball player, Tim Tebow will take the field in Salisbury.

    More

    Fans at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium have seen plenty of big names play on Delmarva in the past, from Zach Britton to Jjayson Werth to Manny Machado. And Wednesday night, fans will be able to add another name to that list. And while he might be on the other team, he will certainly draw quite the crowd. Former NFL quarterback, turned baseball player, Tim Tebow will take the field in Salisbury.

    More

  • WBOC Proud To Serve: Millsboro Little League

    WBOC Proud To Serve: Millsboro Little League

    WBOC is proud to serve the Millsboro Little League and all of Sussex County.

    More

    WBOC is proud to serve the Millsboro Little League and all of Sussex County.

    More

  • Cambridge Police Undercover Sting Leads to Many Arrests

    Cambridge Police Undercover Sting Leads to Many Arrests

    A major drug operation in Dorchester County was a 5-month undercover sting in and around the city of Cambridge.

    More

    A major drug operation in Dorchester County was a 5-month undercover sting in and around the city of Cambridge.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices