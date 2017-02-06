Ventilation Malfunction Ruled Possible Cause of Chestertown House Fire

This was the scene at 120 Fey Road when Chestertown Engine 6 arrived. (Photo courtesy: Facebook/Chestertown Volunteer Fire Company)

CHESTERTOWN, Md. - Fire officials have determined the preliminary cause of a Queen Anne's County house fire than left hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage Sunday.



According to the Office of the State Fire Marshal, the fire at 120 Fey Road in Chestertown may have started due to a possible ventilation malfunction in the basement of the home.



Fire officials said the fire started just before 1 p.m. The homeowners discovered the fire and smoke alarms were activated.



Forty-one firefighters had the fire under control within an hour and 20 minutes, according to state fire marshals. By that time, they said it had caused about $280,000 in damage. Fortunately there were no reported injuries. The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation.