Dover Man Charged With Terroristic Threatening After Reported Domestic Dispute

HARRINGTON, Del. - A Dover man was arrested in Harrington over the weekend on a terroristic threatening charge following a reported ongoing domestic dispute.

Harrington police say the victim called them Saturday to the Royal Farms in the 7000-block of Milford-Harrington Highway. The responding officer learned the suspect, 46-year-old Gregory Robinson, was in the store with the victim at that time.

Police say they took Robinson into custody and charged him with one count of terroristic threatening. He was committed to the Sussex Correctional Institute in default of $250 secured bond.