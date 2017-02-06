Man Held up, Assaulted in Milford's Memorial Park

MILFORD, Del.- Police are looking for a suspect who assaulted a man after robbing him at gunpoint in Milford late Sunday night.

Milford police said the incident happened shortly before 11 p.m. at Memorial Park. An investigation revealed a male suspect approached the victim and demanded he give him all of his money. The suspect then showed the victim what appeared to be a handgun in his waistband. The victim gave his wallet to the suspect, which contained an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspect then struck the victim once prior to fleeing toward Franklin Street.

The victim declined any medical treatment, according to police.

The suspect was described as black, with gray facial hair, 6-foot-tall, and wearing a dark brown jacket, gray hooded sweatshirt, and blue jeans.

Anyone with information about this matter is asked to call 302-422-8081 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333. Tips can also be submitted online at MilfordPoliceDE.org/tips/ .