Update: Seaford Area House Fire Ruled Accidental - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Update: Seaford Area House Fire Ruled Accidental

Posted: Updated:
Monday morning's fire scene outside Laurel. (Photos: Seaford Volunteer Fire Department) Monday morning's fire scene outside Laurel. (Photos: Seaford Volunteer Fire Department)

LAUREL, Del.- Authorities have ruled as accidental an early Monday morning house fire near Seaford that displaced a woman and her two young children. 

The Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office said the blaze broke out shortly before 4 a.m. at the two story home located at 5561 Woodland Ferry Road. 

The Laurel Volunteer Fire Department, assisted by the Blades, Seaford, Delmar, Sharptown, Md., Bridgeville, Georgetown, Gumboro, and Millsboro volunteer fire companies, extinguished the blaze. Firefighters arrived on scene to find fire showing from the home, which was occupied by a woman, Taylor Littleton, and her two small children. Littleton was transported to Nanticoke Memorial Hospital for minor injuries received while escaping the fire. No other injuries were reported.  The fire was placed under control at approximately 5:33 a.m. and units remained on scene until shortly after 9 a.m.  It is undetermined at this time if the house was equipped with working smoke detectors, authorities said. 

Littleton told WBOC she grabbed and 4-year-old daughter and ran out the front door. The fire and smoke prevented her from getting to her son Kenyen, 9, who was in another room. Kenyen, though, had already escaped on his own, using training he received recently from the Laurel Volunteer Fire Department. Kenyen ran to a neighbor's house and told them to call 911. 

Investigators determined that the fire was caused by a malfunction located in the wood stove's chimney system of the home.  Damage to the structure is listed at approximately $250,000.

Littleton and her children are staying with relatives; her friends said they are in need of clothing and gift cards. 

Littleton's son wears size 5 shoes, medium/large shirts and 8/10 pants. Her daughter wears 10/11 shoes, small girl's (not toddler's shirts) and size 6 pants. Littleton wears large shirts, size 12 jeans, 10/11 leggings and size 8 shoes.

The Good Ole Boy Foundation is coordinating the effort to help the family. Gift cards can be mailed to 36111 Pear Tree Road, Millsboro, Delaware.  Donations can be dropped off at all area Pizza King restaurants. 

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Volunteers from Company Number One Agree to SBY Airport

    Volunteers from Company Number One Agree to SBY Airport

    Wednesday, May 10 2017 7:51 PM EDT2017-05-10 23:51:02 GMT
    Wednesday, May 10 2017 7:51 PM EDT2017-05-10 23:51:02 GMT

    Volunteers of independent company number one agree to take on the SBY Airport. 

    More

    Volunteers of independent company number one agree to take on the SBY Airport. 

    More

  • New Dover Police Chief Sworn In

    New Dover Police Chief Sworn In

    Wednesday, May 10 2017 7:18 PM EDT2017-05-10 23:18:33 GMT
    Wednesday, May 10 2017 7:18 PM EDT2017-05-10 23:18:33 GMT
    DOVER, Del. -- Marvin Mailey was sworn in as Dover's 14th police chief on Wednesday. Mailey, who is also Dover's first African-American police chief, was administered his oath of office in front of a crowd of officers at the police department's headquarters on Queen Street. In an interview after the ceremony, Mailey said he hopes to focus on tackling issues like violent crime and drugs in the city. "I know we have a lot of challenges ahead of us, but I got great people in the ...More
    DOVER, Del. -- Marvin Mailey was sworn in as Dover's 14th police chief on Wednesday. Mailey, who is also Dover's first African-American police chief, was administered his oath of office in front of a crowd of officers at the police department's headquarters on Queen Street. In an interview after the ceremony, Mailey said he hopes to focus on tackling issues like violent crime and drugs in the city. "I know we have a lot of challenges ahead of us, but I got great people in the ...More

  • Dover YMCA Gets New Harnesses to Help People With Mobility Difficulties

    Dover YMCA Gets New Harnesses to Help People With Mobility Difficulties

    Wednesday, May 10 2017 6:58 PM EDT2017-05-10 22:58:05 GMT
    Wednesday, May 10 2017 6:58 PM EDT2017-05-10 22:58:05 GMT
    One of the Dover YMCA harnesses. (Tom Lehman/WBOC)One of the Dover YMCA harnesses. (Tom Lehman/WBOC)

    DOVER, Del. -- The YMCA in Dover has new harnesses allowing people with limited mobility to walk on a treadmill or participate in aerobic activities through a recently-created adaptive fitness program. The harnesses were debuted at a news conference on Wednesday. They are aimed at giving people who otherwise might not be able to participate in many fitness activities the ability to do so. Bob Seaberg of Magnolia used one of the harnesses on Wednesday to walk on a treadmill. He ...

    More

    DOVER, Del. -- The YMCA in Dover has new harnesses allowing people with limited mobility to walk on a treadmill or participate in aerobic activities through a recently-created adaptive fitness program. The harnesses were debuted at a news conference on Wednesday. They are aimed at giving people who otherwise might not be able to participate in many fitness activities the ability to do so. Bob Seaberg of Magnolia used one of the harnesses on Wednesday to walk on a treadmill. He ...

    More

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Millsboro Man Turns $50 Lottery Winnings into $10,000

    Millsboro Man Turns $50 Lottery Winnings into $10,000

    Wednesday, May 10 2017 12:12 PM EDT2017-05-10 16:12:31 GMT
    Wednesday, May 10 2017 3:53 PM EDT2017-05-10 19:53:37 GMT

    A man born and raised in Millsboro has won the lottery after reinvesting his winnings from one instant game into the purchase of another ticket.

    More

    A man born and raised in Millsboro, Del. has won the lottery after reinvesting his winnings from one instant game into the purchase of another ticket.

    More

  • 'Perfect Storm' Ship About to Become Part of Artificial Reef

    'Perfect Storm' Ship About to Become Part of Artificial Reef

    Wednesday, May 10 2017 7:21 AM EDT2017-05-10 11:21:17 GMT
    Wednesday, May 10 2017 7:32 AM EDT2017-05-10 11:32:44 GMT

    The ship made famous in the book and subsequent film "The Perfect Storm" is about to be intentionally sunk off the New Jersey and Delaware coasts so it can become part of an artificial reef. 

    More

    The ship made famous in the book and subsequent film "The Perfect Storm" is about to be intentionally sunk off the New Jersey and Delaware coasts so it can become part of an artificial reef. 

    More

  • R. Kelly Concert at Wicomico Civic Center Canceled

    R. Kelly Concert at Wicomico Civic Center Canceled

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 3:36 PM EDT2017-05-09 19:36:32 GMT
    Tuesday, May 9 2017 11:20 PM EDT2017-05-10 03:20:34 GMT

    If you were planning to attend R. Kelly's After Party Tour at the Wicomico Youth & Civic Center in Salisbury on May 14, there's been a change of plans. The R & B singer's concert has been canceled due to "unexpected circumstances," civic center officials announced Tuesday afternoon.  

    More

    If you were planning to attend R. Kelly's After Party Tour at the Wicomico Youth & Civic Center in Salisbury on May 14, there's been a change of plans. The R & B singer's concert has been canceled due to "unexpected circumstances," civic center officials announced Tuesday afternoon.  

    More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Tim Tebow Comes to Town!

    Tim Tebow Comes to Town!

    Fans at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium have seen plenty of big names play on Delmarva in the past, from Zach Britton to Jjayson Werth to Manny Machado. And Wednesday night, fans will be able to add another name to that list. And while he might be on the other team, he will certainly draw quite the crowd. Former NFL quarterback, turned baseball player, Tim Tebow will take the field in Salisbury.

    More

    Fans at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium have seen plenty of big names play on Delmarva in the past, from Zach Britton to Jjayson Werth to Manny Machado. And Wednesday night, fans will be able to add another name to that list. And while he might be on the other team, he will certainly draw quite the crowd. Former NFL quarterback, turned baseball player, Tim Tebow will take the field in Salisbury.

    More

  • WBOC Proud To Serve: Millsboro Little League

    WBOC Proud To Serve: Millsboro Little League

    WBOC is proud to serve the Millsboro Little League and all of Sussex County.

    More

    WBOC is proud to serve the Millsboro Little League and all of Sussex County.

    More

  • Cambridge Police Undercover Sting Leads to Many Arrests

    Cambridge Police Undercover Sting Leads to Many Arrests

    A major drug operation in Dorchester County was a 5-month undercover sting in and around the city of Cambridge.

    More

    A major drug operation in Dorchester County was a 5-month undercover sting in and around the city of Cambridge.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices