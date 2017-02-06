Update: Seaford Area House Fire Ruled Accidental

LAUREL, Del.- Authorities have ruled as accidental an early Monday morning house fire near Seaford that displaced a woman and her two young children.

The Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office said the blaze broke out shortly before 4 a.m. at the two story home located at 5561 Woodland Ferry Road.

The Laurel Volunteer Fire Department, assisted by the Blades, Seaford, Delmar, Sharptown, Md., Bridgeville, Georgetown, Gumboro, and Millsboro volunteer fire companies, extinguished the blaze. Firefighters arrived on scene to find fire showing from the home, which was occupied by a woman, Taylor Littleton, and her two small children. Littleton was transported to Nanticoke Memorial Hospital for minor injuries received while escaping the fire. No other injuries were reported. The fire was placed under control at approximately 5:33 a.m. and units remained on scene until shortly after 9 a.m. It is undetermined at this time if the house was equipped with working smoke detectors, authorities said.

Littleton told WBOC she grabbed and 4-year-old daughter and ran out the front door. The fire and smoke prevented her from getting to her son Kenyen, 9, who was in another room. Kenyen, though, had already escaped on his own, using training he received recently from the Laurel Volunteer Fire Department. Kenyen ran to a neighbor's house and told them to call 911.

Investigators determined that the fire was caused by a malfunction located in the wood stove's chimney system of the home. Damage to the structure is listed at approximately $250,000.

Littleton and her children are staying with relatives; her friends said they are in need of clothing and gift cards.

Littleton's son wears size 5 shoes, medium/large shirts and 8/10 pants. Her daughter wears 10/11 shoes, small girl's (not toddler's shirts) and size 6 pants. Littleton wears large shirts, size 12 jeans, 10/11 leggings and size 8 shoes.

The Good Ole Boy Foundation is coordinating the effort to help the family. Gift cards can be mailed to 36111 Pear Tree Road, Millsboro, Delaware. Donations can be dropped off at all area Pizza King restaurants.