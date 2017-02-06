Smyrna Woman Admits Poisoning Weightlifter Husband With Antifree - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Smyrna Woman Admits Poisoning Weightlifter Husband With Antifreeze

DOVER, Del. (AP/WBOC)- A Smyrna woman has admitted to killing her weightlifter husband by lacing his steroid injections with antifreeze.
    
Forty-seven-year-old Jamie L. Baker faces 15 years to life in prison for poisoning her 42-year-old husband James Baker, a competitive weightlifter who died in September 2013. Authorities said an autopsy found ethylene glycol in his system. The chemical is found in antifreeze.
    
Jamie Baker reportedly told officers she filled a hypodermic syringe with antifreeze and injected it into her husband's bottles of liquid steroids, but she did not give them a motive.
    
She had been charged with first-degree murder but pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on Monday in Kent County Superior Court in Delaware. Her sentencing is set for March 30.

