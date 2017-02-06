Smyrna Woman Admits Poisoning Weightlifter Husband With Antifreeze

Volunteers of independent company number one agree to take on the SBY Airport.More
Volunteers of independent company number one agree to take on the SBY Airport.More
DOVER, Del. -- The YMCA in Dover has new harnesses allowing people with limited mobility to walk on a treadmill or participate in aerobic activities through a recently-created adaptive fitness program. The harnesses were debuted at a news conference on Wednesday. They are aimed at giving people who otherwise might not be able to participate in many fitness activities the ability to do so. Bob Seaberg of Magnolia used one of the harnesses on Wednesday to walk on a treadmill. He ...More
DOVER, Del. -- The YMCA in Dover has new harnesses allowing people with limited mobility to walk on a treadmill or participate in aerobic activities through a recently-created adaptive fitness program. The harnesses were debuted at a news conference on Wednesday. They are aimed at giving people who otherwise might not be able to participate in many fitness activities the ability to do so. Bob Seaberg of Magnolia used one of the harnesses on Wednesday to walk on a treadmill. He ...More
A man born and raised in Millsboro has won the lottery after reinvesting his winnings from one instant game into the purchase of another ticket.More
A man born and raised in Millsboro, Del. has won the lottery after reinvesting his winnings from one instant game into the purchase of another ticket.More
The ship made famous in the book and subsequent film "The Perfect Storm" is about to be intentionally sunk off the New Jersey and Delaware coasts so it can become part of an artificial reef.More
The ship made famous in the book and subsequent film "The Perfect Storm" is about to be intentionally sunk off the New Jersey and Delaware coasts so it can become part of an artificial reef.More
If you were planning to attend R. Kelly's After Party Tour at the Wicomico Youth & Civic Center in Salisbury on May 14, there's been a change of plans. The R & B singer's concert has been canceled due to "unexpected circumstances," civic center officials announced Tuesday afternoon.More
If you were planning to attend R. Kelly's After Party Tour at the Wicomico Youth & Civic Center in Salisbury on May 14, there's been a change of plans. The R & B singer's concert has been canceled due to "unexpected circumstances," civic center officials announced Tuesday afternoon.More
Fans at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium have seen plenty of big names play on Delmarva in the past, from Zach Britton to Jjayson Werth to Manny Machado. And Wednesday night, fans will be able to add another name to that list. And while he might be on the other team, he will certainly draw quite the crowd. Former NFL quarterback, turned baseball player, Tim Tebow will take the field in Salisbury.More
Fans at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium have seen plenty of big names play on Delmarva in the past, from Zach Britton to Jjayson Werth to Manny Machado. And Wednesday night, fans will be able to add another name to that list. And while he might be on the other team, he will certainly draw quite the crowd. Former NFL quarterback, turned baseball player, Tim Tebow will take the field in Salisbury.More
WBOC is proud to serve the Millsboro Little League and all of Sussex County.More
WBOC is proud to serve the Millsboro Little League and all of Sussex County.More
A major drug operation in Dorchester County was a 5-month undercover sting in and around the city of Cambridge.More
A major drug operation in Dorchester County was a 5-month undercover sting in and around the city of Cambridge.More