Princess Anne Man Indicted on Murder, Related Charges for December Attack

PRINCESS ANNE, Md.- A Somerset County Circuit Court grand jury has indicted a Princess Anne man on murder and related charges in connection with a Dec. 6 attack that left his girlfriend dead and her two young children in critical condition.

Princess Anne police announced Monday that on Jan. 27 officers served the indictment on 26-year-old Sharef Dontre Hayward, of Baltimore but formerly of Princess Anne. The indictment charges Hayward with first- and second-degree murder, two counts of attempted first- and second-degree murder, three counts of first-degree assault, home invasion, first-degree child abuse, second-degree child abuse-custodian, second-degree child abuse - household member, and violation of an ex parte.

The incident happened at around 3 a.m. Dec. 6 at the Princess Anne Townhouses located off of Pine Knoll Drive. Police said Hayward stabbed Sell and then assaulted her, her 8-year-old daughter and her 4-year-old son, with a hammer. Sells was taken to Shock Trauma where she was listed in critical condition prior to her death. Her children continue recover at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore.

Court records show that a day before the attack, Sells had requested and was granted a protective order against Hayward. Princess Anne Police Chief Timothy Bozman noted that after the attack, Hayward called a friend and confessed to the crime. The friend then notified police who went to the home and found the three victims.  

Hayward remains held jailed without bond while awaiting trial, which will be held the week of May 22 in Somerset County Circuit Court. 

