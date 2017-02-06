Salisbury Man Arrested for Kidnapping and Assault

SALISBURY, Md-- On February 3, detectives from the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division were called to investigate a possible domestic assault in Salisbury.

During the investigation, police learned that 27-year-old Joseph Ellis had assaulted a woman inside of his home, located in the area of 500-Block of Purnell St., Salisbury, Maryland.

Police report that Ellis refused to let the woman leave the residence, however she was able to escape the home and run to a neighbor’s house yelling for help.

Police say that witnesses observed Joseph Ellis drag the bloodied and beaten woman, against her will, back into his house.

At approximately 5:10 a.m., the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 emergency call in and dispatched deputies to Ellis's residence. Police say that when the deputies arrived at the home, they heard a woman yelling for help from inside the residence. Deputies also reported seeing the victim being physically restrained as well, she was later released.

Police say the victim told deputies she was beaten and held against her will for over four hours. Deputies say that the victim sustained significant injuries due to the assault.

Deputies attempted to talk Ellis out of the house; he had barricaded himself inside the home and ignored orders from deputies to surrender. Police say Ellis also threatened to commit suicide.

Police say after deputies forced entry into the residence, they found Ellis hanging by the neck, from a cord. Deputies immediately released Ellis from the makeshift noose and administered first-aid. Both Ellis and the victim were transported to Peninsula Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Police report that on Saturday, February 4th, Ellis was released from PRMC and detectives formally arrested and transferred him to the Wicomico County Detention Center. Upon initial appearance before a District Court commissioner, Ellis was ordered held without bond. Ellis has been charged with kidnapping, first and second-degree-assault, false imprisonment, two-counts of reckless endangerment and possession of a dangerous weapon with intent to injure.