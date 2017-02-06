David Buckson Remembered at Celebration of Life

Volunteers of independent company number one agree to take on the SBY Airport.More
Volunteers of independent company number one agree to take on the SBY Airport.More
DOVER, Del. -- The YMCA in Dover has new harnesses allowing people with limited mobility to walk on a treadmill or participate in aerobic activities through a recently-created adaptive fitness program. The harnesses were debuted at a news conference on Wednesday. They are aimed at giving people who otherwise might not be able to participate in many fitness activities the ability to do so. Bob Seaberg of Magnolia used one of the harnesses on Wednesday to walk on a treadmill. He ...More
DOVER, Del. -- The YMCA in Dover has new harnesses allowing people with limited mobility to walk on a treadmill or participate in aerobic activities through a recently-created adaptive fitness program. The harnesses were debuted at a news conference on Wednesday. They are aimed at giving people who otherwise might not be able to participate in many fitness activities the ability to do so. Bob Seaberg of Magnolia used one of the harnesses on Wednesday to walk on a treadmill. He ...More
A bill legalizing the recreational use of marijuana in Delaware has cleared its first legislative hurdle.More
A bill legalizing the recreational use of marijuana in Delaware has cleared its first legislative hurdle.More
After a storied career that included the Battle of Iwo Jima and the "Perfect Storm," the Zuni Tamaroa is now serving as an artificial reef.More
After a storied career that included the Battle of Iwo Jima and the "Perfect Storm," the Zuni Tamaroa is now serving as an artificial reef.More
A man born and raised in Millsboro has won the lottery after reinvesting his winnings from one instant game into the purchase of another ticket.More
A man born and raised in Millsboro, Del. has won the lottery after reinvesting his winnings from one instant game into the purchase of another ticket.More
The Delaware Department of Natural Resources Environmental Control in partnership with New Jersey’s Department of Environmental Protection sunk the Zuni Tamaroa. After the ship was emptied of all oil and interior objects, crews from Coleen Marine drilled holes in the ship and gradually pumped it with water so it would sink upright, making it ideal for divers.More
The Delaware Department of Natural Resources Environmental Control in partnership with New Jersey’s Department of Environmental Protection sunk the Zuni Tamaroa. After the ship was emptied of all oil and interior objects, crews from Coleen Marine drilled holes in the ship and gradually pumped it with water so it would sink upright, making it ideal for divers.More
Marvin Mailey was sworn in as Dover's 14th police chief on Wednesday.
Mailey, who is also Dover's first African-American police chief, was administered his oath of office in front of a crowd of officers at the police department's headquarters on Queen Street.More
Marvin Mailey was sworn in as Dover's 14th police chief on Wednesday.
Mailey, who is also Dover's first African-American police chief, was administered his oath of office in front of a crowd of officers at the police department's headquarters on Queen Street.More
A bill legalizing marijuana for people 21 and older in Delaware passed the House Revenue and Finance Committee.
WBOC also got a first-look inside the First State Compassion Center in Lewes.More
A bill legalizing marijuana for people 21 and older in Delaware passed the House Revenue and Finance Committee.
WBOC also got a first-look inside the First State Compassion Center in Lewes.More