David Buckson Remembered at Celebration of Life - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

David Buckson Remembered at Celebration of Life

David P. Buckson (Photo: National Governors Association) David P. Buckson (Photo: National Governors Association)

DOVER, Del.-- David P. Buckson, a World War II veteran who founded Dover Downs and also briefly served as Delaware governor, was remembered Monday night during a celebration of life. 

Buckson died last month at the age of 96 years old. He served as Delaware's 63rd governor, but also as the 15th lieutenant governor, the state's 37th attorney general, and a Delaware Family Court judge.

However, he was perhaps best known for being a founder of Dover Downs and bringing horse and auto racing to the capital city.

In an interview before the event, Eric Buckson, one of David's sons, said his father lived a full life and was never satisfied with just "existing."

"He had a great run and a great ride. There's no sadness here," he said.

Monday's event saw Buckson's ashes on the racetrack at Dover Downs, a symbolic gesture paying tribute to his involvement in bringing horse racing to the Dover area.

Ed Sutor, the President and CEO of Dover Downs Hotel & Casino, said Buckson was frequently seen wearing a hat that acknowledged he helped start Dover Downs. He said it was a fitting accessory for someone whose legacy with one of Dover's most ubiquitous businesses lives on today.

"We kept building, building, and building until there were 1,800 employees who were employed here and receive pay checks based upon what was originally an idea for a horse track," he said.

