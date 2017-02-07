Virginia College Enrollment Fall Raises Perplexing Question - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Virginia College Enrollment Fall Raises Perplexing Question

Posted: Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (AP)- Virginia higher education officials are trying to figure out why 1.5 percent fewer students enrolled in the state's public and private colleges and universities this academic year, even though there was an increase in the pool of high school seniors who could have filled those seats.
    
Public four-year universities posted a modest increase, but those gains were outweighed by declines at the Virginia Community College System and at Liberty University.
    
State Council of Higher Education for Virginia Director of Policy Research and Data Warehousing Tod R. Massa says he is awaiting data from the U.S. Department of Education before he can offer an explanation for the decline.
    
Total enrollment across Virginia's higher education sector was about 521,000, down 3.4 percent from the peak count in 2012-13.
    

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Howard County Drops Charged Against Recaptured Inmate

    Howard County Drops Charged Against Recaptured Inmate

    Thursday, May 11 2017 4:24 AM EDT2017-05-11 08:24:27 GMT
    Thursday, May 11 2017 4:24 AM EDT2017-05-11 08:24:27 GMT

    Howard County prosecutors have dropped escape charges against a recaptured inmate who was at large for six days when he escaped during transport to a state hospital.    

    More

    Howard County prosecutors have dropped escape charges against a recaptured inmate who was at large for six days when he escaped during transport to a state hospital.    

    More

  • Two Arrested in Meth Lab Bust in Salisbury

    Two Arrested in Meth Lab Bust in Salisbury

    Thursday, May 11 2017 7:56 AM EDT2017-05-11 11:56:00 GMT
    Thursday, May 11 2017 7:59 AM EDT2017-05-11 11:59:25 GMT

    Authorities say a raid on a Salisbury home led to the discovery of a methamphetamine lab and the arrests of two people accused of manufacturing the drug.

    More

    Authorities say a raid on a Salisbury home led to the discovery of a methamphetamine lab and the arrests of two people accused of manufacturing the drug.

    More

  • Correctional Officer Accused of Smuggling Contraband to Plead Guilty

    Correctional Officer Accused of Smuggling Contraband to Plead Guilty

    Thursday, May 11 2017 8:14 AM EDT2017-05-11 12:14:26 GMT
    Thursday, May 11 2017 8:18 AM EDT2017-05-11 12:18:26 GMT

    A former Delaware correctional officer charged with smuggling drugs and cellphones to inmates at the maximum security prison in Smyrna in return for bribes has agreed to enter a guilty plea in the case.  

    More

    A former Delaware correctional officer charged with smuggling drugs and cellphones to inmates at the maximum security prison in Smyrna in return for bribes has agreed to enter a guilty plea in the case.  

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices