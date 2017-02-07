Virtual Reality: the Fun and Practicality of New Technology

Maryland regulators have approved plans for the nation's first large-scale offshore wind projects, which will be built off the coast near Ocean City.More
A Milford teenager has been arrested for a rape at a hotel.More
Two Salisbury businesses failed a a liquor license compliance check on Wednesday.More
Howard County prosecutors have dropped escape charges against a recaptured inmate who was at large for six days when he escaped during transport to a state hospital.More
Authorities say a raid on a Salisbury home led to the discovery of a methamphetamine lab and the arrests of two people accused of manufacturing the drug.More
A former Delaware correctional officer charged with smuggling drugs and cellphones to inmates at the maximum security prison in Smyrna in return for bribes has agreed to enter a guilty plea in the case.More
The Delaware Department of Natural Resources Environmental Control in partnership with New Jersey’s Department of Environmental Protection sunk the Zuni Tamaroa. After the ship was emptied of all oil and interior objects, crews from Coleen Marine drilled holes in the ship and gradually pumped it with water so it would sink upright, making it ideal for divers.More
A bill legalizing marijuana for people 21 and older in Delaware passed the House Revenue and Finance Committee.
WBOC also got a first-look inside the First State Compassion Center in Lewes.More
