DelDOT Hosting Public Hearing on Route 113 Bypass Tonight

MILLSBORO, Del.- People in Sussex County will have a chance to hear the Delaware Department of Transportation's ideas for Route 113 and offer their own opinions tonight in Millsboro.

DelDOT is hosting a public workshop from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Millsboro Civic Center, located at 322 Wilson Highway. There, DelDOT engineers will be on hand with mockups to explain the proposed projects to people, and then take formal comments. in a public hearing.

DelDOT proposes to create a two-lane bypass from Route 20 to Route 24, allowing drivers to avoid roughly two miles of Route 113. They are also hoping to expand the road into three lanes each direction from Route 20 to Dagsboro Road.

Project Manager Bryan Behrens said the new ideas come from years of meetings, and that the plans they present tonight are similar to ones presented at a 2015 public workshop, which hundreds of people attended.

"The tone of the workshop last time was generally supportive and positive," he said. "We're hoping for something like that again."

The bypass and expansion would require federal government approval and cost about $120 million. DelDOT said that after the project is given the green light, construction would not begin for another five to seven years, and the construction itself would take two to three years to complete.

"It's more than likely this would be built in phases with the bypass connector road as one project and the widening of 113 as a separate project," Behrens said.

For more information on DelDOT's Route 113 study, click here.