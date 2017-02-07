Suspects Arrested in Georgetown Assault and Armed Robbery - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Suspects Arrested in Georgetown Assault and Armed Robbery

Niles Mumford and Marcel Matthews Niles Mumford and Marcel Matthews

GEORGETOWN, Del. -  Police have arrested two suspects for an armed robbery and assault that happened early Tuesday morning in Georgetown.

According to Georgetown Police, shortly before 1 a.m., the victim was walking along Albury Avenue when two suspects approached, displayed a black handgun and demanded cash.

Police say after taking the victim's wallet, one suspect hit the victim in the head with the handgun. The suspects then reportedly ordered the victim to lay face down on the ground in a nearby yard. While lying on the ground, police say the suspect was hit two more times in the head with the handgun before the suspects ran away. Police say the victim's injuries were minor enough that they could be treated on scene.

Officers say they found a black handgun in the area where both suspects were found and taken into custody. Police have identified them as 22-year-old Niles Mumford of Delmar, Del., and 22-year-old Marcel Matthews of Millsboro. They were both charged with the following and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution in lieu of $150,000 bond, according to police.

  • First-degree robbery
  • Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony
  • Wearing a disguise during the commission of a felony
  • Possession of a firearm by a person prohibited
  • Tampering with evidence
  • Second-degree Conspiracy

