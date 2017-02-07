Somerset County Man Arrested on Child Porn Charges

EDEN, Md.- Authorities say a Somerset County man is behind bars after being arrested for possessing thousands of images and videos of child pornography.

Maryland State Police investigators from the Princess Anne Criminal Enforcement Division and the Maryland Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force arrested 37-year-old Christian Moylan, of the 32000 block of Seatick Road in Eden, on possession and distribution of child pornography charges.

Police said investigators received information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about the potential distribution of child pornography over the internet. Authorities said that as a result of the subsequent investigation, Moylan was identified as the suspect and a search of his home lead to the seizure of numerous computers, electronic devices and media storage devices. A search of those devices revealed thousands of images and videos of child pornography, according to police.

The computers seized during this investigation will be submitted to the Maryland State Police Digital Forensics Lab for analysis. Following his arrest on the aforementioned charges, Moylan was ordered held on a $250,000 bond.