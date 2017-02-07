Delaware State Police Investigate Thefts From Vehicles

FREDERICA, Del. – Over the past couple of weeks, Delaware State Police have reportedly seen an increase in thefts from vehicles at over a dozen locations in the Little Heaven area, particularly east of State Route 1 on Bowers Beach Road.

State Police say an unknown number of suspects entered at least a dozen different vehicles, stealing items and also rummaging through unlocked vehicles. The suspects stole items ranging from purses to electronic devices, as well as U.S. money. In most of these cases the vehicles were parked in the victim’s driveways and were unsecured.

The Delaware State Police urge people to remember to Lock your car doors and roll up you windows, do not leave valuables inside your vehicle, leave outdoor lights on in the driveway or have security lighting installed and report any suspicious activity immediately to 9-1-1.