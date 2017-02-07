Delaware State Police Investigate Thefts From Vehicles - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Delaware State Police Investigate Thefts From Vehicles


Little Heaven, Delaware

FREDERICA, Del. – Over the past couple of weeks, Delaware State Police have reportedly seen an increase in thefts from vehicles at over a dozen locations in the Little Heaven area, particularly east of State Route 1 on Bowers Beach Road.

State Police say an unknown number of suspects entered at least a dozen different vehicles, stealing items and also rummaging through unlocked vehicles. The suspects stole items ranging from purses to electronic devices, as well as U.S. money.  In most of these cases the vehicles were parked in the victim’s driveways and were unsecured.

The Delaware State Police urge people to remember to Lock your car doors and roll up you windows, do not leave valuables inside your vehicle, leave outdoor lights on in the driveway or have security lighting installed and report any suspicious activity immediately to 9-1-1.

  • Prison Reform Advocates March in Dover

    Thursday, May 11 2017 8:01 PM EDT2017-05-12 00:01:41 GMT
    DOVER, Del. -- The Coalition for Prison Reform and Criminal Justice marched in Dover on Thursday in a demonstration participants said they hope attracts more attention to conditions for inmates in Delaware prisons. The march started at Legislative Hall about lunchtime and began in a courtyard underneath Governor Carney's office at the statehouse. Participants urged state leaders to take stronger steps to address poor conditions and mistreatment and abuse of inmates but also pushed fo...More
  • Groups Lobby For and Against Marijuana at Delaware Statehouse

    Thursday, May 11 2017 7:48 PM EDT2017-05-11 23:48:41 GMT
    DOVER, Del. -- Advocates and opponents of legislation to legalize and regulate marijuana in Delaware made their way to Legislative Hall on Wednesday, seeking to reach lawmakers and others a day after the proposed law cleared a House committee. Groups like the Cannabis Bureau of Delaware and the Women Veterans Coalition were among those at the statehouse trying to garner support for House Bill 110, which would legalize marijuana for people 21 years and older and create a system t...More
  • Environmentalists React to Offshore Wind Approval

    Thursday, May 11 2017 5:43 PM EDT2017-05-11 21:43:23 GMT
    Environmentalists in Ocean City react to offshore wind project approval. 

    Environmentalists in Ocean City react to offshore wind project approval. 

  • Crisfield Announces Results of Year-Long Drug Sting

    Thursday, May 11 2017 2:32 PM EDT2017-05-11 18:32:50 GMT
    A wall of faces and names lined the wall near Crisfield's mayor and police chief Thursday as they announced the results of a year-long undercover investigation.  Chief Michael Tabor said 41 people have been arrested on suspicion of distributing heroin, fetanyl and other opioids.

    A wall of faces and names lined the wall near Crisfield's mayor and police chief Thursday as they announced the results of a year-long undercover investigation. 

  • Two Arrested in Meth Lab Bust in Salisbury

    Thursday, May 11 2017 7:56 AM EDT2017-05-11 11:56:00 GMT
    Authorities say a raid on a Salisbury home led to the discovery of a methamphetamine lab and the arrests of two people accused of manufacturing the drug.

    Authorities say a raid on a Salisbury home led to the discovery of a methamphetamine lab and the arrests of two people accused of manufacturing the drug.

  • Howard County Drops Charged Against Recaptured Inmate

    Thursday, May 11 2017 4:24 AM EDT2017-05-11 08:24:27 GMT
    Howard County prosecutors have dropped escape charges against a recaptured inmate who was at large for six days when he escaped during transport to a state hospital.    

    Howard County prosecutors have dropped escape charges against a recaptured inmate who was at large for six days when he escaped during transport to a state hospital.    

