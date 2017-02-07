Officials Tout Economic Impact of Delaware Tourism Industry

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP/WBOC)- State officials are touting a record-breaking year for Delaware's tourism industry.



The Delaware Tourism Office released a report Tuesday showing 8.5 million visitors came to Delaware in 2015.



In January 2015, began using a new slogan: "Delaware: Endless Discoveries."



Officials said tourism, which is the fourth largest private employer in Delaware, accounted for $3.1 billion of the state's gross domestic product and is responsible for 41,730 jobs.

Without tourism, each Delaware household would pay an additional $1,417 in taxes, according to officials.

Download the 2015 tourism report here.