Officials Tout Economic Impact of Delaware Tourism Industry

Rehoboth Beach in eastern Sussex County is a popular tourism spot in Delaware. (Photo: WBOC) Rehoboth Beach in eastern Sussex County is a popular tourism spot in Delaware. (Photo: WBOC)

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP/WBOC)- State officials are touting a record-breaking year for Delaware's tourism industry.
    
The Delaware Tourism Office released a report Tuesday showing 8.5 million visitors came to Delaware in 2015.
    
In January 2015, began using a new slogan: "Delaware: Endless Discoveries."
    
Officials said tourism, which is the fourth largest private employer in Delaware, accounted for $3.1 billion of the state's gross domestic product and is responsible for 41,730 jobs.

Without tourism, each Delaware household would pay an additional $1,417 in taxes, according to officials. 

Download the 2015 tourism report here. 

