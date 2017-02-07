Propane Leak Causes Deadly Explosion at Princess Anne Home - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Propane Leak Causes Deadly Explosion at Princess Anne Home

PRINCESS ANNE, Md. - Fire officials say a propane gas leak is to blame for a Princess Anne mobile home fire that claimed a woman's life.

According to the Office of the State Fire Marshal, the fire in the 31,000 block of Dublin Road started Thursday when an ignition source was introduced into the propane-filled home, causing an explosion.

Fire marshals say 66-year-old Peggy Jean Merritt was trapped inside. Firefighters and EMS personnel rescued her and took her to PRMC. Fire officials say she was admitted in critical condition and later died from her injuries, which included smoke inhalation.

According to state fire marshals, it took about 25 firefighters an hour to get the fire under control and by that time they said it had caused about $60,000 in damage. 

