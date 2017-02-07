Route 50 Prepares for Road Work

TRAPPE, Md.- Route 50 construction set up begins in Trappe.

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration is reducing Route 50 to one lane in each direction for an emergency pipe replacement. The roadwork will be between east of Backtown Road and Timberwind Lane in the town of Trappe.

Freedom Fuel gas station owner, Shayma Meresh, said she isn't worried about the traffic build up because the road isn't too busy this time of year.

"I expect traffic only on the weekend. Not very heavy because we are not in summertime," Meresh said.

State Highway Spokesperson, Robert Rager, agreed with Meresh and said this was best time for this road work to be completed.

"We're going to get this work done before summer when we know the traffic volumes pick up," Rager said.

Meresh also said she is happy with the road work because it will lower the speed limit from 55 to 35 miles per hour. In the past, she said, there have been a lot of accidents and she thinks people need to learn to slow down.

Meresh said, "A low speed it's good for the safety, for the town people and at the same time it's good for business."

Rager offers a word of advice for those traveling on Route 50 within the next couple of weeks. He said, "We want everybody to do is to be aware of the speed limit reductions so when you come into the lane reduction no more than 35 miles an hour."

State highway officials say the pipe that is being replaced is about 160 feet long and has been around since the 1970's. They estimate the road work will be done by mid-March if the weather cooperates.