Route 50 Prepares for Road Work

TRAPPE, Md.- Route 50 construction set up begins in Trappe.

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration is reducing Route 50 to one lane in each direction for an emergency pipe replacement. The roadwork will be between east of Backtown Road and Timberwind Lane in the town of Trappe.

Freedom Fuel gas station owner, Shayma Meresh, said she isn't worried about the traffic build up because the road isn't too busy this time of year.

"I expect traffic only on the weekend. Not very heavy because we are not in summertime," Meresh said.

State Highway Spokesperson, Robert Rager, agreed with Meresh and said this was best time for this road work to be completed.

"We're going to get this work done before summer when we know the traffic volumes pick up," Rager said.

Meresh also said she is happy with the road work because it will lower the speed limit from 55 to 35 miles per hour. In the past, she said, there have been a lot of accidents and she thinks people need to learn to slow down.

Meresh said, "A low speed it's good for the safety, for the town people and at the same time it's good for business."

Rager offers a word of advice for those traveling on Route 50 within the next couple of weeks. He said, "We want everybody to do is to be aware of the speed limit reductions so when you come into the lane reduction no more than 35 miles an hour."

State highway officials say the pipe that is being replaced is about 160 feet long and has been around since the 1970's. They estimate the road work will be done by mid-March if the weather cooperates.

    DOVER, Del. -- The Coalition for Prison Reform and Criminal Justice marched in Dover on Thursday in a demonstration participants said they hope attracts more attention to conditions for inmates in Delaware prisons. The march started at Legislative Hall about lunchtime and began in a courtyard underneath Governor Carney's office at the statehouse. Participants urged state leaders to take stronger steps to address poor conditions and mistreatment and abuse of inmates but also pushed fo...
    DOVER, Del. -- Advocates and opponents of legislation to legalize and regulate marijuana in Delaware made their way to Legislative Hall on Wednesday, seeking to reach lawmakers and others a day after the proposed law cleared a House committee. Groups like the Cannabis Bureau of Delaware and the Women Veterans Coalition were among those at the statehouse trying to garner support for House Bill 110, which would legalize marijuana for people 21 years and older and create a system t...
    Environmentalists in Ocean City react to offshore wind project approval. 

    Environmentalists in Ocean City react to offshore wind project approval. 

    A wall of faces and names lined the wall near Crisfield's mayor and police chief Thursday as they announced the results of a year-long undercover investigation.  Chief Michael Tabor said 41 people have been arrested on suspicion of distributing heroin, fetanyl and other opioids.

    A wall of faces and names lined the wall near Crisfield's mayor and police chief Thursday as they announced the results of a year-long undercover investigation. 

    Authorities say a raid on a Salisbury home led to the discovery of a methamphetamine lab and the arrests of two people accused of manufacturing the drug.

    Authorities say a raid on a Salisbury home led to the discovery of a methamphetamine lab and the arrests of two people accused of manufacturing the drug.

    Howard County prosecutors have dropped escape charges against a recaptured inmate who was at large for six days when he escaped during transport to a state hospital.    

    Howard County prosecutors have dropped escape charges against a recaptured inmate who was at large for six days when he escaped during transport to a state hospital.    

