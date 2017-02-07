Milford's "Mr. Walmart" Back To Work After Accident

MILFORD, Del.- The man known as "Mr. Walmart" in Milford is back on the job after a serious accident several months ago.

Atwood Tucker, 80, has been working as a greeter for almost three years. Last October, Tucker was leaving work when a shopping cart he was pushing was hit by a driver. The shopping cart hit Tucker, knocking him to the ground. He suffered 14 broken ribs, a bruised lung, and a concussion.

The recovery has not been easy.

"The ribs, 14 of them, but that wasn't the major problem", said Tucker. "It was anxiety, and then I had trouble sleeping. But, that's all over. The Lord has taken care of all of it."

Tucker returned to work Monday. Known as "Mr. Walmart," Tucker is appreciative of all the well wishes he has received.

"It's just unbelievable how nice and sincere everyone is", he said. "My mother taught me 70 years ago to treat everyone how you want to be treated, and I have never forgotten that."