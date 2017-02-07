Salisbury Woman Charged with Credit Card Theft - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Salisbury Woman Charged with Credit Card Theft

Posted:
(Photo: Antoinette Thomas, 37, Salisbury) (Photo: Antoinette Thomas, 37, Salisbury)

SALISBURY, Md.- Investigators arrested a Salisbury woman accused of stealing from the elderly woman she cared for as a home nurse.

According to the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office, 37-year-old Antoinette Thomas has been wanted on an arrest warrant since 2015 and had been featured as one of Wicomico County's "Most Wanted."

Deputies charged Thomas with stealing a woman's credit card, which investigators say she used for over $2,700 worth of purchases.

Investigators say the victim suffered from Alzheimer's disease and Thomas was her home nurse.

Thomas is charged with felonious use of a credit card and 31 counts of theft.

