Carney Calls for Independent Review of Deadly Prison Hostage Situation

DOVER, Del. -- Advocates and opponents of legislation to legalize and regulate marijuana in Delaware made their way to Legislative Hall on Wednesday, seeking to reach lawmakers and others a day after the proposed law cleared a House committee. Groups like the Cannabis Bureau of Delaware and the Women Veterans Coalition were among those at the statehouse trying to garner support for House Bill 110, which would legalize marijuana for people 21 years and older and create a system t...More
DOVER, Del. -- Advocates and opponents of legislation to legalize and regulate marijuana in Delaware made their way to Legislative Hall on Wednesday, seeking to reach lawmakers and others a day after the proposed law cleared a House committee. Groups like the Cannabis Bureau of Delaware and the Women Veterans Coalition were among those at the statehouse trying to garner support for House Bill 110, which would legalize marijuana for people 21 years and older and create a system t...More
DOVER, Del. -- The Coalition for Prison Reform and Criminal Justice marched in Dover on Thursday in a demonstration participants said they hope attracts more attention to conditions for inmates in Delaware prisons. The march started at Legislative Hall about lunchtime and began in a courtyard underneath Governor Carney's office at the statehouse. Participants urged state leaders to take stronger steps to address poor conditions and mistreatment and abuse of inmates but also pushed fo...More
DOVER, Del. -- The Coalition for Prison Reform and Criminal Justice marched in Dover on Thursday in a demonstration participants said they hope attracts more attention to conditions for inmates in Delaware prisons. The march started at Legislative Hall about lunchtime and began in a courtyard underneath Governor Carney's office at the statehouse. Participants urged state leaders to take stronger steps to address poor conditions and mistreatment and abuse of inmates but also pushed fo...More
A wall of faces and names lined the wall near Crisfield's mayor and police chief Thursday as they announced the results of a year-long undercover investigation. Chief Michael Tabor said 41 people have been arrested on suspicion of distributing heroin, fetanyl and other opioids.More
A wall of faces and names lined the wall near Crisfield's mayor and police chief Thursday as they announced the results of a year-long undercover investigation.More
A wall of faces and names lined the wall near Crisfield's mayor and police chief Thursday as they announced the results of a year-long undercover investigation. Chief Michael Tabor said 41 people have been arrested on suspicion of distributing heroin, fetanyl and other opioids.More
A wall of faces and names lined the wall near Crisfield's mayor and police chief Thursday as they announced the results of a year-long undercover investigation.More
Authorities say a raid on a Salisbury home led to the discovery of a methamphetamine lab and the arrests of two people accused of manufacturing the drug.More
Authorities say a raid on a Salisbury home led to the discovery of a methamphetamine lab and the arrests of two people accused of manufacturing the drug.More
Howard County prosecutors have dropped escape charges against a recaptured inmate who was at large for six days when he escaped during transport to a state hospital.More
Howard County prosecutors have dropped escape charges against a recaptured inmate who was at large for six days when he escaped during transport to a state hospital.More
The Delaware Department of Natural Resources Environmental Control in partnership with New Jersey’s Department of Environmental Protection sunk the Zuni Tamaroa. After the ship was emptied of all oil and interior objects, crews from Coleen Marine drilled holes in the ship and gradually pumped it with water so it would sink upright, making it ideal for divers.More
The Delaware Department of Natural Resources Environmental Control in partnership with New Jersey’s Department of Environmental Protection sunk the Zuni Tamaroa. After the ship was emptied of all oil and interior objects, crews from Coleen Marine drilled holes in the ship and gradually pumped it with water so it would sink upright, making it ideal for divers.More
A bill legalizing marijuana for people 21 and older in Delaware passed the House Revenue and Finance Committee.
WBOC also got a first-look inside the First State Compassion Center in Lewes.More
A bill legalizing marijuana for people 21 and older in Delaware passed the House Revenue and Finance Committee.
WBOC also got a first-look inside the First State Compassion Center in Lewes.More