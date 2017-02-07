Centreville Man Charged with Arson

CENTREVILLE, Md-- On February 7, Deputy State Fire Marshals arrested thirty-two-year old John Henry Gant III in Easton for a fire that occurred the day before in Centreville.

Deputy State Fire Marshals investigated the 7:00 a.m. blaze on February 6 at 204 Tilghman Avenue in Centreville. The Goodwill Volunteer Fire Company was able to bring the one alarm fire under control in twenty minutes.

An investigation into the origin and cause of the fire determined the fire was arson and set in multiple locations, both inside and outside, of the two story single family house causing over $15,000.00 in damages. Crews say the home was unoccupied at the time of the fire and was discovered by a neighbor.

Through the investigation, Deputy State Fire Marshals transported Gant to the Queen Anne’s County Detention Center where he is being held with no bond. Gant’s motive for burning the house was determined to be due to an earlier argument with his girlfriend who had previously resided at the home with Gant.

Deputy State Fire Marshals charged Gant with first-degree arson, two counts of first-degree malicious burning, one count of second-degree malicious burning, as well as arson threat. If convicted of all charges, Gant faces a maximum penalty of over 51 years in prison and/or $70,500 in fines.