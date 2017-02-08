Sewage Spill Prompts Halt of Delaware Bay Shellfish Harvest - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Sewage Spill Prompts Halt of Delaware Bay Shellfish Harvest

DOVER, Del. (AP)- Delaware's environmental secretary has halted commercial and recreational harvesting of shellfish in the Delaware Bay after a sewage spill in Kent County.
    
Officials say the spill from a sewage pump station in Dover discharged hundreds of thousands of gallons of untreated wastewater into the St. Jones River, which empties into the bay. That spill was fixed Wednesday, according to DNREC.
    
The harvest closure for oysters, clams and mussels will be in effect for 21 days.

"Shellfish, or bivalve molluscan shellfish, oyster, clams and mussels are filter-feeders, so they can actually accumulate the pollution in the water and it will stick around longer than it would in the water column itself," said Michael Bott, DNREC Environmental Scientist  
    
Officials are advising people not to use the St. Jones River for four to five days from its upper reaches of Silver Lake in Dover to Bowers, where it flows to the bay.
"Anytime there is untreated or under-treated wastewater, there is a higher risk to public health. As you can imagine, there is bacteria and viruses that can be present in that water," said Bott    

Bott added fish are not significantly impacted by the spill because they do not retain the bacteria. Still, he recommends not fishing on the river for a couple of days.
The spill was reported Tuesday, but an earlier, smaller spill was reported last week in conjunction with the same force main repair.

