Police: Bank Robbery Suspect Had Cash in Underwear

WEST OCEAN CITY, Md. (AP/WBOC)- Authorities investigating a bank robbery say the suspect had thousands of dollars hidden in her underwear when troopers found her later in the day.
    
Fifty-six-year-old Bonnie Gay Bosman Taylor was arrested Monday in connection with the robbery of the Farmers Bank of Willards in West Ocean City earlier that morning.
    
Maryland State Police said Taylor had handed a bank teller a note demanding money and threatening to use a gun. Police say the teller handed the woman about $5,100 in cash, including "bait money," which are bills with serial numbers recorded so that the money could be tracked later.
    
Later that morning, investigators found Taylor at an addiction center. Police said she still had about $4,500 of the stolen money stashed in her underwear.

