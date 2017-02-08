New Maryland Lawsuit Challenges Trump Travel Ban - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

New Maryland Lawsuit Challenges Trump Travel Ban

Posted:

GREENBELT, Md. (AP)- A Maryland lawsuit is challenging President Donald Trump's travel ban.
    
The lawsuit was filed Tuesday in federal court in Maryland by the American Civil Liberties Union, ACLU of Maryland, and National Immigration Law Center.
    
The groups argue that the executive order violates federal laws and the Constitution, saying it was "substantially motivated" by an intent to discriminate against Muslims. Plaintiffs include U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents from countries named by the ban.
    
The lawsuit came as a panel of federal judges from the San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals prepared to hear a case on the travel ban, which temporarily suspends the country's refugee program and immigration from seven countries with terrorism concerns.
    
The Justice Department says the order was a "lawful exercise" of the president's authority.

