Md. Senate Bill Would Allow Municipalities to Keep Misdirected M - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Md. Senate Bill Would Allow Municipalities to Keep Misdirected Money

Posted: Updated:
Snow Hill received more than $17,000 in misdirected money from the Maryland Comptroller's Office. (Photo: WBOC) Snow Hill received more than $17,000 in misdirected money from the Maryland Comptroller's Office. (Photo: WBOC)

ANNAPOLIS, Md.- Last November Maryland's top tax collector said his office accidentally misdirected $21.4 million of local income tax payments for years. That meant that 89 towns and cities would receive checks, some totaling hundreds of thousands of dollars, while another 83 municipalities were notified that they must repay money received in error. 

However, a bill filed in the Maryland Senate would make it so that those towns and municipalities could keep the money they received by mistake.

Of that $21.4 million, more than $17,000 of that amount went to the town of Snow Hill in Worcester County, according to Mayor Charlie Dorman.

"We owe $17,787," he said. "It's because the state paid us more money than we had in tax revenue coming in and they went back to 2010 to 2014 and then we owed like $17,000. They've been gracious enough to say that if they don't pass the Senate bill that comes in to forgive that it's a 17-year payback."

Some other municipalities on the Eastern Shore that received misdirected funds include Ocean City, Denton, Centreville and St. Michaels.

The bill that would eliminate the payback requirement has a hearing in the Maryland Senate next week. 

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Crisfield Announces Results of Year-Long Drug Sting

    Crisfield Announces Results of Year-Long Drug Sting

    A wall of faces and names lined the wall near Crisfield's mayor and police chief Thursday as they announced the results of a year-long undercover investigation.  Chief Michael Tabor said 41 people have been arrested or summoned on suspicion of distributing heroin, fetanyl and other opioids in the small city, located in western Somerset County.

    More

    A wall of faces and names lined the wall near Crisfield's mayor and police chief Thursday as they announced the results of a year-long undercover investigation.  Chief Michael Tabor said 41 people have been arrested or summoned on suspicion of distributing heroin, fetanyl and other opioids in the small city, located in western Somerset County.

    More

  • "Perfect Storm" Ship Sunk off Delaware Coast

    "Perfect Storm" Ship Sunk off Delaware Coast

    The Delaware Department of Natural Resources Environmental Control in partnership with New Jersey’s Department of Environmental Protection sunk the Zuni Tamaroa. After the ship was emptied of all oil and interior objects, crews from Coleen Marine drilled holes in the ship and gradually pumped it with water so it would sink upright, making it ideal for divers.

    More

    The Delaware Department of Natural Resources Environmental Control in partnership with New Jersey’s Department of Environmental Protection sunk the Zuni Tamaroa. After the ship was emptied of all oil and interior objects, crews from Coleen Marine drilled holes in the ship and gradually pumped it with water so it would sink upright, making it ideal for divers.

    More

  • Cause of Deaths Released in Pocomoke City Double Murder-Suicide

    Cause of Deaths Released in Pocomoke City Double Murder-Suicide

    Maryland State Police have released new information about the cause of death in the murder suicide on Groton Road. The Office of Chief Medical Examiner said 78 year-old Marvin Wilmer Purnell was shot twice in the face. Karen Purnell, 53 was shot once in the back of the head and stabbed multiple times. Their deaths were ruled a homicide.

    More

    Maryland State Police have released new information about the cause of death in the murder suicide on Groton Road. The Office of Chief Medical Examiner said 78 year-old Marvin Wilmer Purnell was shot twice in the face. Karen Purnell, 53 was shot once in the back of the head and stabbed multiple times. Their deaths were ruled a homicide.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices