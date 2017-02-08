New Jersey Man Found With 99 Cartons of Untaxed Cigarettes in Harrington

HARRINGTON, Del. - A New Jersey man was arrested in Harrington on Tuesday after police say they found nearly 100 cartons of untaxed cigarettes in his car.

Harrington police say they pulled over 57-year-old Edwin Schley of Camden, N.J., just after 3 p.m. for speeding in the area of Gordon Street. The officer had a K-9 unit do a narcotics search of the car, which police say led to the discovery of more than $4,000 and 99 cartons of untaxed cigarettes.

Schley was taken into custody, and all the cigarettes and money were seized as evidence. Police say they charged Schley with attempt to evade or defeat tax, possession of untaxed tobacco products and speeding. After processing and arraignment, he was released on $551 unsecured bond, according to police.