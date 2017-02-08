Millsboro Reduces Building Fee to Attract Development - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Millsboro Reduces Building Fee to Attract Development

MILLSBORO, Del.- In an effort to lure business, Millsboro's town council has slashed a $2,629 building permit impact fee down to $500 per equivalent.
    
The council made the change Monday.
    
The fee dates back to 2004, when a study recommended that town officials build a new municipal building and police station to accommodate growth in the area. The fee was meant to help offset the cost of construction.
    
Town Manager Sheldon Hudson said the council reduced only the building impact fee. There will still be water and sewer impact fees, among others.
    
Hudson said the savings for a new project in town will amount to a significant reduction in development fees. Town officials hope to attract a grocery store, restaurants and hotels.

