Man Injured in Salisbury Drive-by Shooting

SALISBURY, Md.- Salisbury police are investigating a drive-by shooting that sent a 20-year-old man to the hospital Tuesday night.

Police said that at around 9:30 p.m. officers and detectives were called to the 300 block of Maryland Avenue, where a witness told them the victim was shot by an unknown suspect passing by in a car of unknown make and model.

The victim was reportedly standing near a home in the area of the shooting when the suspect began shooting, police said. Initial investigation details report the victim sustained non-life threatening injuries from a gunshot wound his lower extremities. He was taken to Peninsula Regional Medical Center where he was treated and released.

Detectives are still looking to identify the suspect after an unsuccessful search of the area. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Salisbury Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 410-548-3113 or Crime Solvers at 410-548-1776.

    A wall of faces and names lined the wall near Crisfield's mayor and police chief Thursday as they announced the results of a year-long undercover investigation.  Chief Michael Tabor said 41 people have been arrested or summoned on suspicion of distributing heroin, fetanyl and other opioids in the small city, located in western Somerset County.

    The Delaware Department of Natural Resources Environmental Control in partnership with New Jersey's Department of Environmental Protection sunk the Zuni Tamaroa. After the ship was emptied of all oil and interior objects, crews from Coleen Marine drilled holes in the ship and gradually pumped it with water so it would sink upright, making it ideal for divers.

    Maryland State Police have released new information about the cause of death in the murder suicide on Groton Road. The Office of Chief Medical Examiner said 78 year-old Marvin Wilmer Purnell was shot twice in the face. Karen Purnell, 53 was shot once in the back of the head and stabbed multiple times. Their deaths were ruled a homicide.

