Man Injured in Salisbury Drive-by Shooting

SALISBURY, Md.- Salisbury police are investigating a drive-by shooting that sent a 20-year-old man to the hospital Tuesday night.

Police said that at around 9:30 p.m. officers and detectives were called to the 300 block of Maryland Avenue, where a witness told them the victim was shot by an unknown suspect passing by in a car of unknown make and model.

The victim was reportedly standing near a home in the area of the shooting when the suspect began shooting, police said. Initial investigation details report the victim sustained non-life threatening injuries from a gunshot wound his lower extremities. He was taken to Peninsula Regional Medical Center where he was treated and released.

Detectives are still looking to identify the suspect after an unsuccessful search of the area. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Salisbury Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 410-548-3113 or Crime Solvers at 410-548-1776.