1 Arrested, 1 Sought in Theft From Elderly Victim in Milford

1 Arrested, 1 Sought in Theft From Elderly Victim in Milford



MILFORD, Del. - One man has been arrested and another is wanted for allegedly stealing from an elderly victim.

Milford Police say sometime between June 1 and July 5, 26-year-old Julian Lark of North Carolina and 27-year-old Kevin Cuthbertson of Dover gained access to an 86-year-old's checkbook and removed a large amount of money from the person's account.

Lark is currently wanted for two counts of theft over $1,500, two counts of second-degree forgery and two counts of exploitation of a resident resources over $1,000.

As for Cuthbertson, police say he was arrested on Feb. 1 and charged with attempted theft over $1,500 and second-degree forgery. He was arraigned and released on $4,000 unsecured bond.

  • Crisfield Announces Results of Year-Long Drug Sting

    A wall of faces and names lined the wall near Crisfield's mayor and police chief Thursday as they announced the results of a year-long undercover investigation.  Chief Michael Tabor said 41 people have been arrested or summoned on suspicion of distributing heroin, fetanyl and other opioids in the small city, located in western Somerset County.

  • "Perfect Storm" Ship Sunk off Delaware Coast

    The Delaware Department of Natural Resources Environmental Control in partnership with New Jersey’s Department of Environmental Protection sunk the Zuni Tamaroa. After the ship was emptied of all oil and interior objects, crews from Coleen Marine drilled holes in the ship and gradually pumped it with water so it would sink upright, making it ideal for divers.

  • Cause of Deaths Released in Pocomoke City Double Murder-Suicide

    Maryland State Police have released new information about the cause of death in the murder suicide on Groton Road. The Office of Chief Medical Examiner said 78 year-old Marvin Wilmer Purnell was shot twice in the face. Karen Purnell, 53 was shot once in the back of the head and stabbed multiple times. Their deaths were ruled a homicide.

