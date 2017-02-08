1 Arrested, 1 Sought in Theft From Elderly Victim in Milford

MILFORD, Del. - One man has been arrested and another is wanted for allegedly stealing from an elderly victim.

Milford Police say sometime between June 1 and July 5, 26-year-old Julian Lark of North Carolina and 27-year-old Kevin Cuthbertson of Dover gained access to an 86-year-old's checkbook and removed a large amount of money from the person's account.

Lark is currently wanted for two counts of theft over $1,500, two counts of second-degree forgery and two counts of exploitation of a resident resources over $1,000.

As for Cuthbertson, police say he was arrested on Feb. 1 and charged with attempted theft over $1,500 and second-degree forgery. He was arraigned and released on $4,000 unsecured bond.