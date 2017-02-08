Study Finds New Bacterial Strain Can Contaminate Shellfish - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Study Finds New Bacterial Strain Can Contaminate Shellfish

Posted: Updated:

CONCORD, N.H. (AP)- Researchers have found a new strain of bacteria thriving along the Atlantic Coast that can contaminate shellfish and sicken seafood lovers.
    
Cheryl Whistler and her colleagues at the University of New Hampshire discovered the new strain of the leading seafood-transmitted bacterial pathogen in the world.
    
Whistler is hoping the discovery of what they call ST631 will give public health agencies along the Atlantic Coast and in Canada the data they need to develop tools to reduce the risk of of sickness from eating contaminated shellfish.
    
The research is detailed in the Journal of Clinical Microbiology.
    
ST631 is a strain of the bacteria, known as Vibrio parahaemolyticus (VIB'-ree-oh peh-ruh-hee-moh-LIT'-ih-kus). It causes an estimated 45,000 infections in the U.S. each year. Symptoms of an infection include diarrhea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Woman Claims She was Asked to Stop Breastfeeding at Dover Restaurant

    Woman Claims She was Asked to Stop Breastfeeding at Dover Restaurant

    Friday, May 12 2017 8:16 PM EDT2017-05-13 00:16:35 GMT
    Friday, May 12 2017 8:16 PM EDT2017-05-13 00:16:35 GMT
    Tiffany Bowman. (Nick Layman/WBOC)Tiffany Bowman. (Nick Layman/WBOC)
    DOVER, Del. -- A Smyrna woman claims she was asked to stop breastfeeding at a Chipotle Mexican Grill in Dover on Wednesday, something she says she was allowed to do under state law. Tiffany Bowman said she was eating with her fiance and two children at a table in the Chipotle on U.S. 13 when she began breastfeeding her 1-year-old son. She said that's when an employee approached her. "He pretty much asked me, 'Are you doing what I think you're doing?' and I didn't know pretty mu...More
    DOVER, Del. -- A Smyrna woman claims she was asked to stop breastfeeding at a Chipotle Mexican Grill in Dover on Wednesday, something she says she was allowed to do under state law. Tiffany Bowman said she was eating with her fiance and two children at a table in the Chipotle on U.S. 13 when she began breastfeeding her 1-year-old son. She said that's when an employee approached her. "He pretty much asked me, 'Are you doing what I think you're doing?' and I didn't know pretty mu...More

  • Woman Charged in Dorchester Library Fire

    Woman Charged in Dorchester Library Fire

    Friday, May 12 2017 6:12 PM EDT2017-05-12 22:12:22 GMT
    Friday, May 12 2017 6:12 PM EDT2017-05-12 22:12:22 GMT

    Maryland Deputy State Fire Marshals arrested a woman accused of  intentionally setting a fire at the Dorchester County Public Library. 

    More

    Maryland Deputy State Fire Marshals arrested a woman accused of  intentionally setting a fire at the Dorchester County Public Library. 

    More

  • Fire Officials Explain the Dangers of Stolen Hose Valves in Ocean City Condo's

    Fire Officials Explain the Dangers of Stolen Hose Valves in Ocean City Condo's

    Friday, May 12 2017 6:05 PM EDT2017-05-12 22:05:41 GMT
    Friday, May 12 2017 6:05 PM EDT2017-05-12 22:05:41 GMT

    Stolen hose valves in Ocean City condominiums worry fire officials.  

    More

    Stolen hose valves in Ocean City condominiums worry fire officials.  

    More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Crisfield Announces Results of Year-Long Drug Sting

    Crisfield Announces Results of Year-Long Drug Sting

    A wall of faces and names lined the wall near Crisfield's mayor and police chief Thursday as they announced the results of a year-long undercover investigation.  Chief Michael Tabor said 41 people have been arrested or summoned on suspicion of distributing heroin, fetanyl and other opioids in the small city, located in western Somerset County.

    More

    A wall of faces and names lined the wall near Crisfield's mayor and police chief Thursday as they announced the results of a year-long undercover investigation.  Chief Michael Tabor said 41 people have been arrested or summoned on suspicion of distributing heroin, fetanyl and other opioids in the small city, located in western Somerset County.

    More

  • "Perfect Storm" Ship Sunk off Delaware Coast

    "Perfect Storm" Ship Sunk off Delaware Coast

    The Delaware Department of Natural Resources Environmental Control in partnership with New Jersey’s Department of Environmental Protection sunk the Zuni Tamaroa. After the ship was emptied of all oil and interior objects, crews from Coleen Marine drilled holes in the ship and gradually pumped it with water so it would sink upright, making it ideal for divers.

    More

    The Delaware Department of Natural Resources Environmental Control in partnership with New Jersey’s Department of Environmental Protection sunk the Zuni Tamaroa. After the ship was emptied of all oil and interior objects, crews from Coleen Marine drilled holes in the ship and gradually pumped it with water so it would sink upright, making it ideal for divers.

    More

  • Smyrna Woman Says Chipotle Employee Told Her To Stop Breastfeeding

    Smyrna Woman Says Chipotle Employee Told Her To Stop Breastfeeding

    Tiffany Bowman says she was feeding her 1-year-old in a Dover, DE Chipotle when an employee told her to take him into the bathroom or leave.

    More

    Tiffany Bowman says she was feeding her 1-year-old in a Dover, DE Chipotle when an employee told her to take him into the bathroom or leave.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices