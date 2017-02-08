Military Homecoming Held for Mother and Daughter in Easton - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Military Homecoming Held for Mother and Daughter in Easton


Sheron Mason and Samantha Mason (Photo: WBOC) Sheron Mason and Samantha Mason (Photo: WBOC)

EASTON, Md.- A mother in the U.S. Air Force on Wednesday surprised her daughter at her Easton school after being deployed for four months. 

Sheron Mason has been enlisted in the military for almost 24 years. But, as much as she loves her job, she said the hardest part of it all is being away from her family. 

Mason spent the past four months serving with the D.C. Air National Guard and said it was hard time for her because she missed her daughter Samantha's, birthday and the holidays. 

Samantha was told she would be playing the drums during band practice in front of Easton Middle School. But, she, and the rest of her classmates, didn't realize why they were actually there.

"She's kind of had a fascination with surprise reunions," Mason said. "She watches it a lot on YouTube and I've deployed a handful of times before and every other time she's come to the welcome home at the base."

So, this time, Mason decided she would surprise her daughter. 

"I kind thought it would be cool this time to surprise her since she never had that done before," Mason said. "So, I've probably been thinking about it for two or three months now. I emailed the school last week, and they were more than willing to help."

Mason said she doesn't know when she will be deployed next but while she's home she's going to enjoy the time she has with her family. 

