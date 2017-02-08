Military Homecoming Held for Mother and Daughter in Easton

Maryland Deputy State Fire Marshals arrested a woman accused of intentionally setting a fire at the Dorchester County Public Library.More
Stolen hose valves in Ocean City condominiums worry fire officials.More
A fire late Thursday night had a lot of people worried about a popular seafood restaurant on Virginia's Eastern Shore.More
A Milford teenager has been arrested for a rape at a hotel.More
A wall of faces and names lined the wall near Crisfield's mayor and police chief Thursday as they announced the results of a year-long undercover investigation. Chief Michael Tabor said 41 people have been arrested or summoned on suspicion of distributing heroin, fetanyl and other opioids in the small city, located in western Somerset County.More
The Delaware Department of Natural Resources Environmental Control in partnership with New Jersey’s Department of Environmental Protection sunk the Zuni Tamaroa. After the ship was emptied of all oil and interior objects, crews from Coleen Marine drilled holes in the ship and gradually pumped it with water so it would sink upright, making it ideal for divers.More
Tiffany Bowman says she was feeding her 1-year-old in a Dover, DE Chipotle when an employee told her to take him into the bathroom or leave.More
