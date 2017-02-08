Milford Police Look for Suspect After Wawa Robbery

MILFORD, Del.-- The Milford Police Department is investigating a robbery that was reported February 7 at the Wawa gas station, located on N. DuPont Highway in Milford.

Investigation revealed that a white man entered the store at approximately 11:45 p.m. and gave the clerk a note saying that he had a gun and demanded money.

Police report that the clerk turned over an undisclosed amount of money and the suspect then ran from the store; no one was injured during the situation.

Police describe the suspect as a white male, approximately 6’2″-6’3″, thin build, wearing glasses, a gray hoodie and dark colored pants.

Anyone with information in reference to this incident is asked to contact Detective John Horsman Milford Police Department at 302-422-8081, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, or milfordpolicede.org/tips.