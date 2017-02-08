Dover Police Looking for Shooting Suspect

DOVER, Del. --Dover Police Department is investigating the shooting of a 42-year-old man that occurred on the evening of February 7.

Officers responded to the unit block of S. New Street for a report of shots fired. While on scene, officers learned that the victim had driven himself to Kent General Hospital. The victim was treated for multiple gunshot wounds to his torso and was hospitalized as a result of those injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Dover Police Department at (302)736-7130. Tips can also be submitted to law enforcement through tip lines maintained by Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or on-line at http://www.tipsubmit.com or through the Dover Police Department MyPD Mobile App