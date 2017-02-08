Delaware Correctional Officer Punched in Face - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Delaware Correctional Officer Punched in Face

Posted: Updated:
The James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna is shown Wednesday afternoon. (Photo: WBOC) The James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna is shown Wednesday afternoon. (Photo: WBOC)

DOVER, Del. -- A Delaware correctional officer was punched in the face by an inmate at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center on Tuesday, less than a week after a deadly hostage situation that saw the death of a correctional officer at the same facility.

The Delaware Department of Correction said on Wednesday that a pre-trial detainee struck an officer in the face on Tuesday, though further details were not provided in a brief statement about the matter.

"The incident is being investigated," said Jayme Gravell, a department spokeswoman.

However, the Correction Officers Association of Delaware said the incident resulted in cuts and bruising to an officer and that threats were leveled at officers by inmates.

COAD said in a release that "One inmate in particular was unruly and reportedly shouting again and again that he was going to kill all of the Officers.  When ordered into his cell, the inmate threw his belongings into the cell and said, "I'm taking one of you with me."  The inmate then braced his arms against the door to prevent from being secured."

According to the release, one officer was then punched in the face and a struggle continued until additional support arrived. The union said the other officers were not injured.

The incident occurred nearly a week after the death of Lt. Steven Floyd, a correctional officer who was found unresponsive and pronounced dead after last week's hostage situation at the Vaughn prison that saw three other staff members held captive by inmates.

COAD President Geoff Klopp, quoted in the release, was critical of an agreement on restrictive housing and mental healthcare between the state, American Civil Liberties Union, and Community Legal Aid Society, Inc, saying it had weakened officers ability to manage inmates. 

"Repeated incidents where an Officer directs an inmate to do something only to have mental health advocates instruct the inmate not to comply occur all too often," he said.

However, the release drew a joint response from the Delaware chapters of the ACLU and CLASI, which rebuked Klopp's association of attacks on staff members with the agreement.

"It is utterly untrue and irresponsible for COAD to say that the settlement agreement turned control of our prison facilities over to inmates," said Kathleen MacRae, executive director of the ACLU of Delaware.

Additionally, DoC Commissioner Perry Phelps said in a statement that the person who threw the punch did not request mental health services or had been seen by a contractor providing them. Additionally, he said the inmate was not on the mental health roster at Vaughn.

"There is no evidence to validate the claims that mental health staff interfered and instructed the offenders not to comply with DOC officials," he said. "We’re confident Governor Carney’s independent investigation will identify any areas of concern with policies or procedures surrounding security operations and mental health relationships.”

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Soft Shell Crabs In Good Supply In Crisfield

    Soft Shell Crabs In Good Supply In Crisfield

    Friday, May 12 2017 11:09 PM EDT2017-05-13 03:09:42 GMT
    Friday, May 12 2017 11:29 PM EDT2017-05-13 03:29:40 GMT

    CRISFIELD, MD -  Its still early for area waterman but signs look good for a booming soft shell crabbing season especially around the waters Crisfield, says long-time crabber Randall Burke, "The seasons been very good. Lot of Crabs, and going to be a lot of crabs."  Burke has been crabbing these waters off Crisfield for some 43 years, and says a good spawning season last year combined with a very mild winter has meant the best start to a season in decade...

    More

    CRISFIELD, MD -  Its still early for area waterman but signs look good for a booming soft shell crabbing season especially around the waters Crisfield, says long-time crabber Randall Burke, "The seasons been very good. Lot of Crabs, and going to be a lot of crabs."  Burke has been crabbing these waters off Crisfield for some 43 years, and says a good spawning season last year combined with a very mild winter has meant the best start to a season in decade...

    More

  • Woman Claims She was Asked to Stop Breastfeeding at Dover Restaurant

    Woman Claims She was Asked to Stop Breastfeeding at Dover Restaurant

    Friday, May 12 2017 8:16 PM EDT2017-05-13 00:16:35 GMT
    Friday, May 12 2017 11:24 PM EDT2017-05-13 03:24:53 GMT
    Tiffany Bowman. (Nick Layman/WBOC)Tiffany Bowman. (Nick Layman/WBOC)

    DOVER, Del. -- A Smyrna woman claims she was asked to stop breastfeeding at a Chipotle Mexican Grill in Dover on Wednesday, something she says she was allowed to do under state law. Tiffany Bowman said she was eating with her fiance and two children at a table in the Chipotle on U.S. 13 when she began breastfeeding her 1-year-old son. She said that's when an employee approached her. "He pretty much asked me, 'Are you doing what I think you're doing?' and I didn't know pretty mu...

    More

    DOVER, Del. -- A Smyrna woman claims she was asked to stop breastfeeding at a Chipotle Mexican Grill in Dover on Wednesday, something she says she was allowed to do under state law. Tiffany Bowman said she was eating with her fiance and two children at a table in the Chipotle on U.S. 13 when she began breastfeeding her 1-year-old son. She said that's when an employee approached her. "He pretty much asked me, 'Are you doing what I think you're doing?' and I didn't know pretty mu...

    More

  • Fire Officials Explain the Dangers of Stolen Hose Valves in Ocean City Condo's

    Fire Officials Explain the Dangers of Stolen Hose Valves in Ocean City Condo's

    Friday, May 12 2017 6:05 PM EDT2017-05-12 22:05:41 GMT
    Friday, May 12 2017 11:24 PM EDT2017-05-13 03:24:32 GMT

    Stolen hose valves in Ocean City condominiums worry fire officials.  

    More

    Stolen hose valves in Ocean City condominiums worry fire officials.  

    More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Crisfield Announces Results of Year-Long Drug Sting

    Crisfield Announces Results of Year-Long Drug Sting

    A wall of faces and names lined the wall near Crisfield's mayor and police chief Thursday as they announced the results of a year-long undercover investigation.  Chief Michael Tabor said 41 people have been arrested or summoned on suspicion of distributing heroin, fetanyl and other opioids in the small city, located in western Somerset County.

    More

    A wall of faces and names lined the wall near Crisfield's mayor and police chief Thursday as they announced the results of a year-long undercover investigation.  Chief Michael Tabor said 41 people have been arrested or summoned on suspicion of distributing heroin, fetanyl and other opioids in the small city, located in western Somerset County.

    More

  • Smyrna Woman Says Chipotle Employee Told Her To Stop Breastfeeding

    Smyrna Woman Says Chipotle Employee Told Her To Stop Breastfeeding

    Tiffany Bowman says she was feeding her 1-year-old in a Dover, DE Chipotle when an employee told her to take him into the bathroom or leave.

    More

    Tiffany Bowman says she was feeding her 1-year-old in a Dover, DE Chipotle when an employee told her to take him into the bathroom or leave.

    More

  • "Perfect Storm" Ship Sunk off Delaware Coast

    "Perfect Storm" Ship Sunk off Delaware Coast

    The Delaware Department of Natural Resources Environmental Control in partnership with New Jersey’s Department of Environmental Protection sunk the Zuni Tamaroa. After the ship was emptied of all oil and interior objects, crews from Coleen Marine drilled holes in the ship and gradually pumped it with water so it would sink upright, making it ideal for divers.

    More

    The Delaware Department of Natural Resources Environmental Control in partnership with New Jersey’s Department of Environmental Protection sunk the Zuni Tamaroa. After the ship was emptied of all oil and interior objects, crews from Coleen Marine drilled holes in the ship and gradually pumped it with water so it would sink upright, making it ideal for divers.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices