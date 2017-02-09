UPDATED: Worker Critically Injured in Chemical Explosion at Moun - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

UPDATED: Worker Critically Injured in Chemical Explosion at Mountaire Farms Plant in Selbyville

A chemical explosion was reported at Mountaire Farms' processing plant in Selbyvilles early Thursday morning. (Photo: WBOC) A chemical explosion was reported at Mountaire Farms' processing plant in Selbyvilles early Thursday morning. (Photo: WBOC)

SELBYVILLE, Del.- A fire official says one worker was critically injured by a chemical explosion at the Mountaire Farms processing plant in Selbyville.
    
Selbyville Fire Chief Matthew Sliwa said firefighters from several area companies, along with a Hazmat crew and the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control, were called to the poultry processing plant on Hosier Street shortly after 3 a.m. Thursday. One worker was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, according to Sliwa.

Chief Deputy State Fire Marshal Harry Miller told WBOC on Friday morning that the man was initially taken to PRMC with non-life threatening facial trauma but was expected to be transferred to Shock Trauma in Baltimore. Instead, he was transferred to a burn center in Maryland, according to Miller.
    
Sliwa said the worker mixed two chemicals in a sprayer to clean equipment. He said the chemicals reacted inside the sprayer and exploded, injuring the worker.

Sliwa said no one else was hurt, but others had to be decontaminated, including some firefighters. He said the situation was under control by 5:30 a.m.

The fire chief said that to his knowledge - beyond the sprayer that exploded - there was no other damage to equipment or the plant itself. 

